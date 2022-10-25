Read full article on original website
KLEM
News for Friday, October 28
The company that restored Sioux City’s downtown Warrior Hotel has been honored for that project and announced plans for a new downtown housing project. Amrit Gill of Restoration St Louis says his company will expand the one story building at 614 Pierce St. into a new multifamily apartment building called the Warrior Lofts.
KLEM
News for Thursday, October 27
A sideswipe accident between an auto and a semi-trailer yesterday morning resulted in non-life-threatening injury to one of the drivers. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department responded to the call of an accident 1.5 miles southeast of Akron on Iowa Highway 3. The crash occurred around 11 am Wednesday. The driver of the auto, Alisha Meyers, 37, of Jacksonville, Florida, veered across the highway just as a semi-trailer truck was approaching. The auto struck the truck in the step area of the cab, then struck the forward of the trailer duals. The auto was totaled. The truck was disabled. Meyers was taken to Mercy Hospital by Akron ambulance for treatment of her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the semi, Jason Avshalom, 43, of Sioux Falls, was not injured. The truck was owned by Silverado Crude Trucking of Backus, Minnesota. Assisting the Sheriffs Department were Akron Fire and Ambulance and Stockton Towing.
KLEM
Helen Lueders
Helen Lueders, 95, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Pender, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
KLEM
Margorie “Marge” Hartman
Margorie “Marge” Hartman, 77, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelhf.com.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Stray of the Day 10/25/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leslie Saul
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another wanted fugitive. Leslie Saul is wanted by the US Marshals for violating his federal probation. Saul is 35 years old, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. If you have any information about Leslie Saul, please...
KLEM
Rosanne Plathe – Citizen of the Day
Rosanne Plathe of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, October 28, 2022. Rosanne is retiring from Mid-Sioux Opportunities-Head Start after 28 years. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Environmental Leader Award
The Brown family of Merrill recently received the Environmental Leader Award, from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. It recognizes farmers in Iowa who invest in conservation practices, like cover crops, terraces, no-till farming and incorporate best management practices into their operations. The Browns have 291-thousand feet of terraces...
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
KLEM
Nancy Bahl
Nancy Bahl, 77, of Lawton, Iowa, formerly of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Char-Mac Assisted Living in Lawton. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. Rev. Jason Letsche will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
kiwaradio.com
Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital
Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
