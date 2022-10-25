A sideswipe accident between an auto and a semi-trailer yesterday morning resulted in non-life-threatening injury to one of the drivers. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department responded to the call of an accident 1.5 miles southeast of Akron on Iowa Highway 3. The crash occurred around 11 am Wednesday. The driver of the auto, Alisha Meyers, 37, of Jacksonville, Florida, veered across the highway just as a semi-trailer truck was approaching. The auto struck the truck in the step area of the cab, then struck the forward of the trailer duals. The auto was totaled. The truck was disabled. Meyers was taken to Mercy Hospital by Akron ambulance for treatment of her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the semi, Jason Avshalom, 43, of Sioux Falls, was not injured. The truck was owned by Silverado Crude Trucking of Backus, Minnesota. Assisting the Sheriffs Department were Akron Fire and Ambulance and Stockton Towing.

AKRON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO