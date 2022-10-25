Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
U.S. cancer death rates are continuing to fall, according to a new report
Is the rate of cancer increasing? A new report from the ACS, CDC, NCI and NAACCR says that cancer death rates in the U.S. are falling. Read more about why.
WNY mother receiving baby formula across state lines as shortage persists
The shelves are no longer bare but baby formula remains in short supply. One mother in Grand Island is now receiving baby formula for her 7-month-old across state lines.
Comments / 0