Iowa loves it's booze even more now than a few years ago. Before I even moved to the Quad Cities and was just visiting here to interview for a radio gig, I could tell quickly that beer is an art form here. There are so many breweries and microbreweries that create all kinds of different brews for all kinds of palates, from bitter and smoky to fruity and sweet. We all love a glass of wine (or a cocktail in my case) to wind down after a hard day at work.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO