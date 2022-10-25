ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Justus-Tiawah schools in Rogers County closed due to power outage

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Justus-Tiawah Public Schools are closed Tuesday due to power outages.

The school district said online that due to power outages at both campuses, and no timeline for when it will be back on, there will be no school Tuesday.

PSO reports several outages across Green Country on their outage map.

More than 3,000 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 6:30 a.m.

