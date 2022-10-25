Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
KTVU FOX 2
Solano County traffic jams could improve due to truck project
CORDELIA, Calif. - Solano County is raising $240 million for a project to replace its 70-year-old westbound inspection site with a state-of-the-art counterpart where the major freeways, I-80, 680 and Highway 12, essentially jam vehicles together; especially at peak commutes. "This is a mega-region and we sit at the heart...
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital SouthEast Connector happening Wednesday
FOLSOM – Federal, state and local officials will be celebrating the completion of the Capital SouthEast Connector expressway's Folsom segment on Wednesday.White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been reconstructed into a four-lane expressway.Eventually, the planned 34-mile expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.Other parts of the project that have already been completed include the Grant Line Road-Kammerer Road Interchange, the Union Pacific Railroad-Grant Line Road railroad grade separation, and the Highway 50-Silva Valley Parkway interchange.
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison
It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
goldcountrymedia.com
Acres of Hope ReNew Stores reopens in Roseville for Christmas Extravaganza
For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.
Radio Ink
KFBK Celebrates 100 Years
IHeartMedia Sacramento’s KFBK News Radio recently celebrated 100 years since its first on-air broadcast on September 17, 1922 with the Centennial Celebration. The celebration was hosted by sister iHeart station Talk 650 KSTE Morning Show and former KFBK staff Armstrong and Getty. KFBK’s Centennial Celebration featured appearances by many...
sacramentocityexpress.com
‘Check before you burn’ starts Nov. 1. Here’s what fireplace users need to know
As temperatures begin to cool, local officials are reminding residents to “check before you burn.”. From Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, residents in Sacramento County — including the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento —must check projected air quality levels before using their fireplaces or wood stoves.
Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
NBC Bay Area
Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Redwood City Home
Steph and Ayesha Curry sold another one of their Bay Area properties for profit. The couple bought the home on Buena Vista Avenue back in Feb. 2021. Records show the Currys acted through two trusts and bought it for $2.4 million and just sold it for $2.6 million.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Install these drought-tolerant plants this fall
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 27, 2022) — Fall is the season for updating landscape areas and installing foundation plants. Our temperatures are perfect for planting; warm days and cool nights make for happy installations. Folks have started to trickle into the nursery seeking shrubs, trees, groundcovers and ornamental grasses that...
