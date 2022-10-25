ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year

MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point approves permit for townhouse project

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit that will allow construction of up to 30 townhouses on a five-acre tract at 1160 Highway 24. The quasi-judicial decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and followed a public hearing during...
CEDAR POINT, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Edward Page, 81; private service

Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
newbernnow.com

Highway 70 Lane Closures Scheduled for this Weekend in James City

Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning on Oct. 28, 2022 at 7 p.m., when a state Transportation Department contractor plans to close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

What really happened in Blackbeard’s final battle on Ocracoke?

OCRACOKE —Are the history books correct about what happened to Blackbeard when he met his demise off Ocracoke Island at the hand of British Royal Navy Lt. Robert Maynard in 1718?. North Carolina historian Kevin Duffus will present new history of this fateful event in his talk at 11:30...
OCRACOKE, NC
WITN

Camp Lejeune toxic water victims to participate in town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Victims and advocates of the Camp Lejeune lethal water contamination will participate in a town hall meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on 50 Court St. in Jacksonville. For decades, high levels of cancer-causing chemicals leached into...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28

Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Daniel Smith, 68; service later

Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
BEAUFORT, NC
WCNC

Weather IQ: Strongest Hurricanes in North Carolina History

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the 1800s North Carolina has taken dozens of direct hits from hurricanes. Some of the storms have brought wind speeds as high as 150 mph. We reached out to Corey Davis, N.C. State University's Assistant State Climatologist, to go back through over 150 years of data to find the strongest documented storms to date.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Suzanne Hill, 81; incomplete

Suzanne R. Hill, 81, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
country1037fm.com

One North Carolina Town Is Getting Overrun By Ducks

When my kids were little we used to take a little trip to a local pond and feed the ducks. Sometimes this went well and sometimes it didn’t. Occasionally they would try to attack us and always there was poop. Lots and lots of poop. One North Carolina town is frustrated because of the volume of ducks that just don’t seem to want to go anywhere.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

U.S. 70 construction in James City will require closures

NEW BERN, N.C. – Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase.  Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, when a […]
NEW BERN, NC

