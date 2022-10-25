Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear. The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year
MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beach commission gets briefing on planned offshore wind energy project that could impact county
EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises the county shore protection office, received a briefing Monday on Kitty Hawk Wind, a major wind energy project that could impact the county in the future, in ways both positive and unknown. Amanda Mayhew of Avangrid Renewables, a major...
NC seafood could become more expensive - or unavailable - as ocean temperatures increase
You may not live near the ocean, but rising sea levels and warming water temperatures could impact your next seafood dinner. Craving oysters, flounder or Atlantic cod? Certain seafood options may cost you quite a bit more – or not be available at all. Almost all of the heat...
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point approves permit for townhouse project
CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit that will allow construction of up to 30 townhouses on a five-acre tract at 1160 Highway 24. The quasi-judicial decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and followed a public hearing during...
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Page, 81; private service
Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
newbernnow.com
Highway 70 Lane Closures Scheduled for this Weekend in James City
Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning on Oct. 28, 2022 at 7 p.m., when a state Transportation Department contractor plans to close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret has 20 applicants for police chief job, ‘many qualified,’ according to town manager
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has received 20 applications for the police chief job, which came open when Bill McKinney retired earlier this fall after six years in the position. Town Manager Frank Rush said Thursday the 20 applicants include three from within the department. “In-person interviews with the...
carolinacoastonline.com
What really happened in Blackbeard’s final battle on Ocracoke?
OCRACOKE —Are the history books correct about what happened to Blackbeard when he met his demise off Ocracoke Island at the hand of British Royal Navy Lt. Robert Maynard in 1718?. North Carolina historian Kevin Duffus will present new history of this fateful event in his talk at 11:30...
carolinacoastonline.com
N.C. Gov. Cooper offers another $25K for information on Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the Aug. 3 murders of two Carteret County brothers. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck has also offered a $25,000 award for information regarding the murders in September. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother,...
WITN
Camp Lejeune toxic water victims to participate in town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Victims and advocates of the Camp Lejeune lethal water contamination will participate in a town hall meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on 50 Court St. in Jacksonville. For decades, high levels of cancer-causing chemicals leached into...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
carolinacoastonline.com
‘Keeping It Reel’ veterans fishing tourney set Friday and Saturday in Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29. The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made...
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel Smith, 68; service later
Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
WCNC
Weather IQ: Strongest Hurricanes in North Carolina History
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the 1800s North Carolina has taken dozens of direct hits from hurricanes. Some of the storms have brought wind speeds as high as 150 mph. We reached out to Corey Davis, N.C. State University's Assistant State Climatologist, to go back through over 150 years of data to find the strongest documented storms to date.
carolinacoastonline.com
Suzanne Hill, 81; incomplete
Suzanne R. Hill, 81, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Is Getting Overrun By Ducks
When my kids were little we used to take a little trip to a local pond and feed the ducks. Sometimes this went well and sometimes it didn’t. Occasionally they would try to attack us and always there was poop. Lots and lots of poop. One North Carolina town is frustrated because of the volume of ducks that just don’t seem to want to go anywhere.
U.S. 70 construction in James City will require closures
NEW BERN, N.C. – Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, when a […]
