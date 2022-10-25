ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record

Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
brownsnation.com

Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing

One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week. Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.
Yardbarker

3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown

The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Cousins’ Next Payday, Prediction for Cardinals Game, Booth’s Snaps

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have a 3-and-Out Problem

On both offense and defense, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings have a 3-and-Out problem through seven weeks of the season. Thankfully for their sake, the franchise is 5-1 through a bye week with a 2.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and a grip on the No.2 seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture.
FOX Sports

Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Yardbarker

Trade Deadline Looming, Vikings Need a Splash

For the first time in years, the Minnesota Vikings are near the top of the NFL’s standings. They currently hold a three and a half game lead in the NFC North, are one of four teams with one or fewer losses, and are ranked by most in the top five. After their bye week, the playoff contending Vikings need to reinforce their position on the leaderboards. With the trade deadline nearly upon us, we are reaching the zenith of sports speculation. But how aggressive will the Vikings be in this final week?
