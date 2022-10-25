For the first time in years, the Minnesota Vikings are near the top of the NFL’s standings. They currently hold a three and a half game lead in the NFC North, are one of four teams with one or fewer losses, and are ranked by most in the top five. After their bye week, the playoff contending Vikings need to reinforce their position on the leaderboards. With the trade deadline nearly upon us, we are reaching the zenith of sports speculation. But how aggressive will the Vikings be in this final week?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO