FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Colts QB Matt Ryan Speaks Out About Being Benched
The Indianapolis Colts came into the 2022 season with some high aspirations as some viewed them as a dark horse to contend for the Super Bowl. A big reason for that was their acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan, who many believed was a sizable upgrade over Carson Wentz, who was the starter last season.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record
Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call
When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
brownsnation.com
Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing
One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week. Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson's new role 'really matches my style of game'
In search of fixes for his league-worst defense, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn called rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson over the team's Week 6 bye to talk about Hutchinson's role and what the Lions could do to get more out of their No. 2 overall pick. Hutchinson, trying to...
Yardbarker
3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown
The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'one of the most influential people in my life'
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy shared how Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made an important personal and professional impact on his own career.
Questions Answered: Cousins’ Next Payday, Prediction for Cardinals Game, Booth’s Snaps
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
The Vikings Have a 3-and-Out Problem
On both offense and defense, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings have a 3-and-Out problem through seven weeks of the season. Thankfully for their sake, the franchise is 5-1 through a bye week with a 2.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and a grip on the No.2 seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture.
You’ll Get a Free Mullet at the Vikings Game on Sunday
If you’re attending the Minnesota Vikings game in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, be prepared to leave with a new hairdo. To commemorate Jared Allen’s entry in the Vikings Ring of Honor, the franchise is giving away free mullet headbands to fans. And that’s exactly what it sounds like.
Sean McDonough talks with Jeanna Trotman seven years after "trouble with snap"
It's been seven years since ESPN's Sean McDonough's "trouble with the snap" call. Whether it is iconic or traumatic, it goes down as one of the most memorable moments in college football.
FOX Sports
Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Yardbarker
Trade Deadline Looming, Vikings Need a Splash
For the first time in years, the Minnesota Vikings are near the top of the NFL’s standings. They currently hold a three and a half game lead in the NFC North, are one of four teams with one or fewer losses, and are ranked by most in the top five. After their bye week, the playoff contending Vikings need to reinforce their position on the leaderboards. With the trade deadline nearly upon us, we are reaching the zenith of sports speculation. But how aggressive will the Vikings be in this final week?
