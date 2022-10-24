ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ICEX-Invest in Spain launches the 38th edition of the Guide to Business in Spain

The thirty-eighth edition of the Guide to Business in Spain has already been launched by ICEX-Invest in Spain. Prepared by the Garrigues law firm, it is available on the website of invest in Spain, free of charge, both in Spanish and English. The guide can be consulted online or downloaded at pdfin full or by chapters.
MEASAT migrates beIN SPORTS ASIA PACIFIC and Globecast to MEASAT-3d

MEASAT Global Berhad (“MEASAT”) – Malaysia’s premier satellite operator, has begun migrating the beIN SPORTS channels to the MEASAT-3d satellite, the first set of broadcast channels to begin operations on the new satellite launched on June 22, 2022. The solution is delivered in partnership with Globecast – beIN SPORTS’ solutions provider for media and content management. After October 31, 2022, all 3 pan-regional channels of beIN SPORTS content covering the Asia-Pacific region will be based on MEASAT-3d – MEASAT’s latest and most advanced satellite, which carries C- and Ku-band payloads for direct-to-home (DTH) services.
Singapore and Hong Kong Lead Green Fintech Development Among the Five Economies in APEC

Today, GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainability education firm, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Business School (“CUHK Business School”) released the findings from their working paper, Exploring the Green Fintech Ecosystem in Asia: Insights from Five Economies in APEC. This study finds that government support plays a vital and essential role in facilitating green fintech development, while talent shortage is a common concern in the five economies in the region.
Building a Gaming Metaverse on 750 Acres of Land in Costa Rica

Ishan Pandey: Hi, Bartek Lechowski, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please, tell us about your journey and the motivation behind Alóki?. Bartek Lechowski: Hi, Ishan, and hello to our dear readers! For me, it really was a journey that has led me to this point. I have always been interested in technology, especially the aspects of how it influences people and their behaviour. This has led me to focus first on digital marketing, which I led globally for Danone and then move into experience design in many industries, including IKEA, where I served on the board as Chief Experience Officer.
Coach brings circular programme to London with new pop-up store

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Coach’s first London pop-up brings repairs, upcycling, customisation and leather care to the forefront as part of its (Re)Loved circular programme. The pop-up concept store, called Tomorrow’s Vintage, is now open through 16 January in East London’s Spitalfields Market. A...
WOW Summit Hosts Its 3rd Global Edition in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1-3, 2022

After the successful edition in Dubai, World of Web3 (WOW) Summit heads to Portugal, bringing the best industry experts from across the globe. World of Web3 (WOW) Summit is moving around the planet fast, gathering a knowledgeable audience for first-class networking, experience exchange, collaborations, and, of course, fun. In Dubai, UAE, in March 2022, WOW Summit attracted thousands Web3 experts to participate in one of the year’s most controversial yet urgent discussions, and had massive success. The event had 7000+ attendees, 170 renowned speakers, and 100+ investors from various industries.

