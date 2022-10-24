Read full article on original website
Ant Group Grows Partnership with STB to Drive Tourism Demand from Asia to Singapore
Ant Group today expanded their partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to make cross-border travel to Singapore more seamless and convenient. The partnership builds on a collaboration forged in 2019 and is focused on driving tourism growth in Singapore through a series of digital and marketing initiatives over the next two years.
NBC Los Angeles
Southeast Asia's Top Digital Economies Expected to Hit $200 Billion in 2022, Report Shows
The Southeast Asian internet economy is set to reach $200 billion in total value of transactions made this year, three years earlier than projected, according to a new report from Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company. New internet user growth slowed down in 2022 at 4% from 2021 to...
hotelnewsme.com
EIRA WATER APPOINTS MULTI-AWARD WINNING CHEF REIF OTHMAN AS ‘EIRA WATER GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR’
Premium Norwegian water brand, EIRA continues an impressive year with the appointment of internationally acclaimed chef, Reif Othman as Global Brand Ambassador. As prominent players in the luxury food and beverage industry this partnership represents the perfect pairing of two pioneering brands with a shared commitment towards quality and innovation.
techunwrapped.com
ICEX-Invest in Spain launches the 38th edition of the Guide to Business in Spain
The thirty-eighth edition of the Guide to Business in Spain has already been launched by ICEX-Invest in Spain. Prepared by the Garrigues law firm, it is available on the website of invest in Spain, free of charge, both in Spanish and English. The guide can be consulted online or downloaded at pdfin full or by chapters.
satnews.com
MEASAT migrates beIN SPORTS ASIA PACIFIC and Globecast to MEASAT-3d
MEASAT Global Berhad (“MEASAT”) – Malaysia’s premier satellite operator, has begun migrating the beIN SPORTS channels to the MEASAT-3d satellite, the first set of broadcast channels to begin operations on the new satellite launched on June 22, 2022. The solution is delivered in partnership with Globecast – beIN SPORTS’ solutions provider for media and content management. After October 31, 2022, all 3 pan-regional channels of beIN SPORTS content covering the Asia-Pacific region will be based on MEASAT-3d – MEASAT’s latest and most advanced satellite, which carries C- and Ku-band payloads for direct-to-home (DTH) services.
ffnews.com
Singapore and Hong Kong Lead Green Fintech Development Among the Five Economies in APEC
Today, GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainability education firm, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Business School (“CUHK Business School”) released the findings from their working paper, Exploring the Green Fintech Ecosystem in Asia: Insights from Five Economies in APEC. This study finds that government support plays a vital and essential role in facilitating green fintech development, while talent shortage is a common concern in the five economies in the region.
Building a Gaming Metaverse on 750 Acres of Land in Costa Rica
Ishan Pandey: Hi, Bartek Lechowski, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please, tell us about your journey and the motivation behind Alóki?. Bartek Lechowski: Hi, Ishan, and hello to our dear readers! For me, it really was a journey that has led me to this point. I have always been interested in technology, especially the aspects of how it influences people and their behaviour. This has led me to focus first on digital marketing, which I led globally for Danone and then move into experience design in many industries, including IKEA, where I served on the board as Chief Experience Officer.
voguebusiness.com
Coach brings circular programme to London with new pop-up store
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Coach’s first London pop-up brings repairs, upcycling, customisation and leather care to the forefront as part of its (Re)Loved circular programme. The pop-up concept store, called Tomorrow’s Vintage, is now open through 16 January in East London’s Spitalfields Market. A...
NEWSBTC
WOW Summit Hosts Its 3rd Global Edition in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1-3, 2022
After the successful edition in Dubai, World of Web3 (WOW) Summit heads to Portugal, bringing the best industry experts from across the globe. World of Web3 (WOW) Summit is moving around the planet fast, gathering a knowledgeable audience for first-class networking, experience exchange, collaborations, and, of course, fun. In Dubai, UAE, in March 2022, WOW Summit attracted thousands Web3 experts to participate in one of the year’s most controversial yet urgent discussions, and had massive success. The event had 7000+ attendees, 170 renowned speakers, and 100+ investors from various industries.
