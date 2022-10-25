Read full article on original website
ACT Research: Used Class 8 Retail Volumes Drop in September
According to the latest release of the ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report, used Class 8 retail volumes (same dealer sales) were down 12% month over month in September. Average miles was up 2%, with average price and age both down 3%, month-to-month. Longer term, average price was higher year-year and year-to-date, as were average miles, with price up 20% year-to-date September, average miles 3% higher compared to the first nine months of 2021, and average age down 1% for the same time period.
ACT Research: September US Trailer Orders on The Rise
According to the recent issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, September net U.S. trailer orders of 26,086 units were 47% higher compared to the previous month but 8% below the year-ago September level. “Discussions across the past month continue to indicate more OEMs opening...
Fleet Advantage Plans to Order 200 EV Class 8 Tractors for Delivery in Q1/23
Fleet Advantage, an innovator in Class 8 fleet data analytics, equipment financing and life cycle cost management, will place orders for 200 EV Class 8 tractors, with deliveries beginning in 2023.This purchase will be the company’s first major purchase of alternative energy trucks. Fleet Advantage has 14,000 tractors under management currently.
American Trucking Association: Driver Shortage Remains High
American Trucking Associations (ATA) calculated the driver shortage has eased slightly but remains near its all-time high. “Based on our estimates, the trucking industry is short roughly 78,000 drivers,” Bob Costello, chief economist of the ATA, said. “That’s down slightly from 2021’s record of more than 81,000 – but still extremely high historically.”
Monitor W – Women for Women: Honest Conversations, Part 3
This content is part of Monitor Suite. Become a member now to gain access to everything Monitor Suite has to offer. If you’re already a member, sign in to your account to view this content. 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm EST. Women for Women: Honest Conversations – Part...
ELFF Releases Q4 Update, Forecasts Expansion in Equipment and Software Investment
According to the 2022 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, demand may soften in several end-user markets over the rest of the year due to high interest rates and expectations for further rate hikes in Q4. The report predicted equipment and software investment growth of 5.9% in 2022, while GDP growth of 1.8% is expected. The foundation’s report is focused on the $1.16 trillion equipment leasing and finance industry and highlights key trends in equipment investment, placing them in the context of the broader U.S. economic climate.
Equipment Finance New Business Volume in September Up 11% Y/Y
According to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), new business volume for September was $10.2 billion, up 11% year over year from new business volume in September 2021.Volume was up 16% from $8.8 billion in August. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up nearly 6% compared to 2021.
