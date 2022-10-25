According to the 2022 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, demand may soften in several end-user markets over the rest of the year due to high interest rates and expectations for further rate hikes in Q4. The report predicted equipment and software investment growth of 5.9% in 2022, while GDP growth of 1.8% is expected. The foundation’s report is focused on the $1.16 trillion equipment leasing and finance industry and highlights key trends in equipment investment, placing them in the context of the broader U.S. economic climate.

1 DAY AGO