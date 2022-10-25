ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Navy’s USS Cooperstown comes to Cleveland; pays homage to Bob Feller and other baseball greats who served

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A warship made its way into the Port of Cleveland on Wednesday, but it came in peace and paying homage to some of baseball’s all-time greats. The USS Cooperstown, built in Marinette, Wisconsin, for the U.S. Navy, was christened earlier this year and is now on its way to Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville, Florida, where it will be commissioned.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH

