Parker Hannifin names Jennifer Parmentier as next CEO; announces Thomas WIlliams’ plan to retire
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Parker Hannifin announced Wednesday that CEO Thomas Williams will retire, and that current Chief Operation Officer Jennifer Parmentier will be the next CEO. Williams became CEO in 2015 and chairman of the board in 2016. He just recently led Parker through the $6.5 billion acquisition...
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
Baldwin Wallace plan includes freshmen residency change, new sports programs
BEREA, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University President Bob Helmer presented the university’s draft Master Capital Plan to City Council Oct. 24. He highlighted residence hall and other building renovations, future sports offerings and a new 2023-24 requirement for incoming freshmen residing on campus. The plan, called Strategic Pathways, was...
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
Shaker Square apartment tenants fed up with heating, water, structural issues
Shaker Square tenants like Ronald James, living at the Residences at Shaker Square said they're fed up having to live with intermittent heating issues, water service interruptions and more.
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Council President Pernel Jones step down from Justice Center Steering Committee
CLEVELAND — With plans for a new Cuyahoga County Jail on hold, two of the most influential members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee have decided to leave the group. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones, Jr. announced that they were withdrawing...
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A once-forgotten sculpture by renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost will be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, nearly 70 years after it was first put there and roughly three decades since it was removed. City Council on Monday signed off on the reinstallation costs for Schreckengost’s...
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Man in Canada can vote in NE Ohio using someone else’s address — Here’s why
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has uncovered a man living in Canada getting to vote next month in Geauga County even though he hasn’t lived in Northeast Ohio for a very long time.
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
‘Shameful’: Former CMSD worker begs for mercy ahead of sentencing for insurrection
A former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, who admitted storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, is asking a judge for mercy when she is punished.
Navy’s USS Cooperstown comes to Cleveland; pays homage to Bob Feller and other baseball greats who served
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A warship made its way into the Port of Cleveland on Wednesday, but it came in peace and paying homage to some of baseball’s all-time greats. The USS Cooperstown, built in Marinette, Wisconsin, for the U.S. Navy, was christened earlier this year and is now on its way to Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville, Florida, where it will be commissioned.
Aurora Hollywood Casino relocation, expansion plan unanimously approved by city council
The new Hollywood Casino Resort has been approved by the Aurora City Council.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
