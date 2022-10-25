The Vidalia High School Chess Team competed at the East Georgia State College Tournament and won 1st place in the high school division. Sukumar Paidi won 4 games, lost one game, and finished 3rd overall in the tournament, Nathan Britton and Ethan Hart were both 4-1 and tied for 4th place, while Nate Landon and Aiden Ellis both went 3-2 to allow VHS to secure the win. This was the first chess tournament of the season and the first high school tournament for the 4 Freshman players, so this was a great start to a promising season.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO