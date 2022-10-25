Read full article on original website
Indians Take Region 3AA Title!
Led by Seth MacGregor and Andrew Hodges the Vidalia Indians Cross Country team captured the Region 3AA Championship Wednesday at Toombs County. The Lady Indians placed third in the event and now both teams will advance to run in the State Meet November 5th in Carrollton. Both MacGregor and Hodges...
VHS CHESS Wins at EGSC
The Vidalia High School Chess Team competed at the East Georgia State College Tournament and won 1st place in the high school division. Sukumar Paidi won 4 games, lost one game, and finished 3rd overall in the tournament, Nathan Britton and Ethan Hart were both 4-1 and tied for 4th place, while Nate Landon and Aiden Ellis both went 3-2 to allow VHS to secure the win. This was the first chess tournament of the season and the first high school tournament for the 4 Freshman players, so this was a great start to a promising season.
Former Hoop Dogs Participate in Alumni Basketball Game
Lyons, GA. – October 26, 2022 | Coaches Jared Goodwin and Melody Walker. This past Saturday, October 22, 2022, 17 former Dawgs come out to play in our Alumni event. The alumni played two games with the veteran alumni pulling out the first game. We also had a 3 point contest with Alex Dillard beating out Jamie Wardlaw in the finals of the event.
Lyons Lions Club Honors Students
RTCA (L to R): Lions Mitch Johnson; Addie Thompson (RTCA Student of the Month); Nicole Dykes (RTCA Director of Admissions and Public Relations); and Lion Barry Waller. TCHS (L to R): Lion Mitch Johnson; Alexis Hart (TCHS Student of the Month); Chasity Knight (TCHS Agricultural Teacher); and Lion Barry Waller.
Dublin, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sweet Onion Golf Authority Meeting
THE SWEET ONION GOLF AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF VIDALIA WILL HOLD A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. IN THE POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAINING ROOM LOCATED IN THE MUNICIPAL ANNEX. If you require special assistance or need additional information, please contact Nick Overstreet, City Manager...
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
Daisy Mae Roundtree
Daisy Mae Roundtree was born December 6, 1939 to the late Eddie Lee Roundtree and the late Juanita Troupe Roundtree in Montgomery County, GA. She attended Vidalia City Schools. She spent most of her adult life in Long Beach, CA. When her mother became ill, she moved her family back to Vidalia, GA.
Friday is your last chance to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
Friday, October 28, 2022 is the last day to purchase chicken dinner plates to support Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH). The plates are $10 each and the proceeds support OAH’s operations. They will be cooking the chickens’ for lunch on Friday, November 4th. You can pick up your plates between...
Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park
Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
Portal citizens to celebrate Turpentine Festival on Saturday after cancelling two years
The 41st Catface Turpentine Festival will be held in Portal, Georgia, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after the original date of Oct. 1 was delayed due to Hurricane Ian and a two-year cancellation during the high spread of COVID-19. “Two years we had to shut down because of COVID, and...
TravelCenters of America cuts ribbon on Statesboro Travel Center
Leaders from Statesboro and Bulloch County joined TravelCenters of America leadership in cutting the ribbon on the new Statesboro Travel Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The TA Express opened earlier this month in the newly renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park located at Hwy. 301 South and Interstate 16. Even...
Clyde Dacheen Tillman Sr.
Vincent R. Drummer announces the death of Clyde Dacheen Tillman Sr. age 49 whose death occurred on Thursday, October 20,2022. Clyde was born on May 11, 1973, in Metter GA. He attended school in the Toombs County School System. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making people laugh.
Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
Mrs. Jessica Lea Copeland, Claxton
Mrs. Jessica Lea Copeland, age 41 of Claxton, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Augusta University Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born on November 29, 1980 in Metter, GA to Earl and Vera Harden Bryant. She was a homemaker and had attended Oasis Church. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janie Kight; her grandmother, Eva Harden; and her uncles, Ronnie Harden and Tootsie Cowart. She loved poetry, she loved to write poetry, and had several poems published in books.
City Rebrands Sweet Onion Logo
Since the 1930 when Moses Coleman grew the first sweet onions, the vegetable has been indicative of the City of Vidalia. The problem was, there wasn’t a particular design that was uniform and used by city departments. But that is about to change. The Vidalia Area and Conventions Bureau...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Hinesville (Hinesville, GA)
According to the Hinesville Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Hinesville. Officials confirmed that 3 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on E. Oglethorpe Highway at Ralph Quarterman Drive.
Area Vehicle Accidents End in Three Deaths
Troopers with area Georgia State Patrol posts as well as city and county law enforcement have been busy responding to three vehicle accidents that claimed as many lives in the area within the past few days. The first accident that resulted in a death occurred in Candler County on Sunday...
Mrs. Tommie Faye Kea Foskey
Mrs. Tommie Faye Kea Foskey, age 81, beloved wife of the late, Larry Allen Foskey of East Dublin passed away in Monday evening, October 24, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Dublin, Georgia. Born in Treutlen County, she was the only daughter of two children born to the late Youmans and...
Mr. Robert Carol Thigpen, Alamo
Mr. Robert Carol Thigpen, age 74, of Alamo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 18, 1948 in Mount Vernon, GA to the late Salem and Lula Gillis Thigpen. He was preceded in death by his son, Dale Thigpen and his granddaughter, Chloe-Ann Thigpen, and three sisters, Earline Prickett, Grace Gregory, and Kathleen Poole.
