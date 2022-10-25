Read full article on original website
Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa
No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Why Does South Dakota and Minnesota Love Chili and Cinnamon Rolls?
When the weather turns cold, it's soup weather. I made a big pot of chili in my Instant Pot because let's face it, there is no such thing as a "small" pot of chili. When I was a kid, we had chili a lot at my house because my dad loved chili. We weren't fancy. We didn't put cheese or any fixings on our chili and we ate it with saltine crackers, but never a cinnamon roll.
Which Iowa, Minnesota, or South Dakota Town Is Best for Vampires?
Halloween certainly has its spooky side, but it should also be a time to maximize the fun as well. With that in mind, the folks at Lawn Love (with their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks) have compiled a list of '2022's Best Cities for Vampires'. So just how do...
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster
Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
Crazy Experiments Conducted One Mile Under South Dakota Rock
South Dakota is home to many things: Mount Rushmore, The Black Hills, and also a secret underground facility conducting some of the most mind-boggling experiments on earth. Up until it closed, the Homestake Mine in Lead was the most extensive and deepest goldmine in the entire United States. In its 126-year history, the mine produced a staggering 41 million ounces of gold.
Minnesota Way Better Than South Dakota On “2022 Safest States”
A new 2022 study ranks Minnesota and Iowa as much safer places to live than South Dakota. What do you think?. The folks at WalletHub recently compared all 50 states to see which states tend to be safer places to live than other states. Turns out Minnesota came in at...
Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino
Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!. Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
Meet the Different Types of Bats that Call South Dakota Home
This summer my kids became fascinated with the bats that flew over our backyard at twilight. We'd watch for them near the streetlight swooping in for a feast of moths and mosquitoes. We'd look for their distinctive floppy-flying style and listen for their high-pitched chatter. There are 12 species of...
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…
If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings
Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you. Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees...
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?
When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
