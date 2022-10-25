RumbleOn, a technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, entered into a $75 million used powersports inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan. “RumbleOn remains focused on providing the best customer experience in powersports, and access to high-quality used inventory is paramount to our future growth,” Narinder Sahai, CFO of RumbleOn, said. “The option to finance used inventory provides us with the flexibility we need to fund our working capital needs while executing on our mission to build the future of powersports. We believe that securing this inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan amid tightening credit markets is further validation of the strength of our business model.”

1 DAY AGO