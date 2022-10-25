Read full article on original website
eCapital Asset-Based Lending CEO Palmer Named President of Secured Finance Network
The Secured Finance Network appointed Jennifer Palmer, CEO of eCapital Asset-Based Lending, its new president. “Jennifer is an exceptional leader and will be a huge asset to SFNet in the role of President,” Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital, siad. “I am confident that through her leadership, commitment and insights, she will expand and evolve the organization and create extraordinary value for our industry. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”
iLeasePro Joins Acumatica Development Network
ILeasePro, the cloud-based ASC 842 lease accounting solution, joined the Acumatica Development Network. The integration of these two solutions will provide mid-market firms that lease real estate or equipment assets the ability to automatically generate journal entries from iLeasePro and upload directly into the Acumatica General Ledger to support the adoption of the FASB ASC 842 lease accounting standard. The integration will also increase operational efficiencies and decrease costs associated with the ongoing management of a lease portfolio.
LeasePoint Funding Group Generates Over $35MM in Q3/22
LeasePoint Funding Group generated more than $35 million in originations during Q3/22, 300% increase compared to the same period last year. Four new team members helped facilitate the Q3 increase. Greg Larson, Peter Baumgarth, Tami McEntire and Joseph Siederman unlocked the potential of businesses across a range of industries through...
Ares Capital Appoints Schnabel Co-President
Ares Capital appointed Kort Schnabel co-president after current co-president Michael Smith stepped down. Smith will join the Ares Capital’s board of directors. Smith will also continue to serve as a member of the investment committee of Ares Capital’s investment manager. Co-president Mitchell Goldstein will continue in his role with Schnabel.
JP Morgan Provides $75MM Used Powersports Inventory Financing to RumbleOn
RumbleOn, a technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, entered into a $75 million used powersports inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan. “RumbleOn remains focused on providing the best customer experience in powersports, and access to high-quality used inventory is paramount to our future growth,” Narinder Sahai, CFO of RumbleOn, said. “The option to finance used inventory provides us with the flexibility we need to fund our working capital needs while executing on our mission to build the future of powersports. We believe that securing this inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan amid tightening credit markets is further validation of the strength of our business model.”
Reliant Capital Finances Over $50MM in Q3/22 Equipment Volume
Reliant Capital financed more than $50 million in equipment volume in Q3/22, bringing a 250% increase in year-over-year growth. “We have a dedicated sales and operations team whose focus is unparalleled customer service,” Cody Thompson, director of operations at Reliant, said. “This enables us to capture repeat business even with the current economic climate looking rocky. A healthy 42% of our volume came from repeat customers which is a testament to our customer satisfaction.”
Regents Capital Closes on $100MM Bank Credit Facility
Regents Capital, a provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, closed a $100 million three-year revolving bank credit facility. The new facility includes an accordion of up to an additional $50 million and follows a successful $25 million investment-grade rated corporate note financing announced by the company in Jan. 2022.
Kreos Capital Finances $10MM in Debt Funding for Xyte’s Equipment Financing Program
Kreos Capital financed $10 million in debt funding for Xyte, a company specializing in Connected Device Management Platform (CDMP), to meet Xyte’s customers’ growing demand for flexible equipment financing solutions. The partnership between Xyte and Kreos provides manufacturers with financing options that will enable them to shift from...
Monitor W – Women for Women: Honest Conversations, Part 1
This content is part of Monitor Suite. Subscribe now to gain access to everything Monitor Suite has to offer. If you’re already a member, sign in to your account to view this content. 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm EST. Women for Women: Honest Conversations – Part 1.
Republic Bank Acquires CBank, Expands in Cincinnati
Republic Bancorp, the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust, and Cincinnati-based CBank) signed an agreement and plan of merger under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, (CIF). CIF, headquartered in St. Louis, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide. Under the terms...
Tenet Secures Warehouse Facility with Funding from Silicon Valley Bank
Tenet, an electric vehicle financing platform, secured an electric vehicle only warehouse facility by entering into a warehouse financing agreement of up to $20 million with Silicon Valley Bank to fund Tenet’s electric vehicle loans. This sustainable financing facility by SVB empowers Tenet to lead the charge in ESG...
