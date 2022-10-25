Read full article on original website
LeasePoint Funding Group Generates Over $35MM in Q3/22
LeasePoint Funding Group generated more than $35 million in originations during Q3/22, 300% increase compared to the same period last year. Four new team members helped facilitate the Q3 increase. Greg Larson, Peter Baumgarth, Tami McEntire and Joseph Siederman unlocked the potential of businesses across a range of industries through...
ACT Research: Used Class 8 Retail Volumes Drop in September
According to the latest release of the ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks report, used Class 8 retail volumes (same dealer sales) were down 12% month over month in September. Average miles was up 2%, with average price and age both down 3%, month-to-month. Longer term, average price was higher year-year and year-to-date, as were average miles, with price up 20% year-to-date September, average miles 3% higher compared to the first nine months of 2021, and average age down 1% for the same time period.
Kreos Capital Finances $10MM in Debt Funding for Xyte’s Equipment Financing Program
Kreos Capital financed $10 million in debt funding for Xyte, a company specializing in Connected Device Management Platform (CDMP), to meet Xyte’s customers’ growing demand for flexible equipment financing solutions. The partnership between Xyte and Kreos provides manufacturers with financing options that will enable them to shift from...
iLeasePro Joins Acumatica Development Network
ILeasePro, the cloud-based ASC 842 lease accounting solution, joined the Acumatica Development Network. The integration of these two solutions will provide mid-market firms that lease real estate or equipment assets the ability to automatically generate journal entries from iLeasePro and upload directly into the Acumatica General Ledger to support the adoption of the FASB ASC 842 lease accounting standard. The integration will also increase operational efficiencies and decrease costs associated with the ongoing management of a lease portfolio.
Tamarack Technology Launches New Domain – Tamarack.ai
Tamarack Technology launched a new website domain – tamarack.ai. The domain change supports the company’s vision for the future of equipment finance and reflects Tamarack’s focus on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation within the equipment finance industry. The company introduced a new suite of AI and digital automation products earlier this year.
JP Morgan Provides $75MM Used Powersports Inventory Financing to RumbleOn
RumbleOn, a technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, entered into a $75 million used powersports inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan. “RumbleOn remains focused on providing the best customer experience in powersports, and access to high-quality used inventory is paramount to our future growth,” Narinder Sahai, CFO of RumbleOn, said. “The option to finance used inventory provides us with the flexibility we need to fund our working capital needs while executing on our mission to build the future of powersports. We believe that securing this inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan amid tightening credit markets is further validation of the strength of our business model.”
Tenet Secures Warehouse Facility with Funding from Silicon Valley Bank
Tenet, an electric vehicle financing platform, secured an electric vehicle only warehouse facility by entering into a warehouse financing agreement of up to $20 million with Silicon Valley Bank to fund Tenet’s electric vehicle loans. This sustainable financing facility by SVB empowers Tenet to lead the charge in ESG...
Reliant Capital Finances Over $50MM in Q3/22 Equipment Volume
Reliant Capital financed more than $50 million in equipment volume in Q3/22, bringing a 250% increase in year-over-year growth. “We have a dedicated sales and operations team whose focus is unparalleled customer service,” Cody Thompson, director of operations at Reliant, said. “This enables us to capture repeat business even with the current economic climate looking rocky. A healthy 42% of our volume came from repeat customers which is a testament to our customer satisfaction.”
BMO to Invest in Carbon Offsets from CarbonCure to Permanently Store CO2
BMO Financial Group committed to purchase carbon credits over five years representing 5,750 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal and reductions via an agreement with Halifax, NS-based CarbonCure Technologies, a climate technology company supporting the decarbonization of the global concrete industry. The credits are expected to be delivered every September from 2022 to 2026.
Regents Capital Closes on $100MM Bank Credit Facility
Regents Capital, a provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, closed a $100 million three-year revolving bank credit facility. The new facility includes an accordion of up to an additional $50 million and follows a successful $25 million investment-grade rated corporate note financing announced by the company in Jan. 2022.
Merchants Financial Group Achieves $22.11MM in Earnings in First Three Quarters of 2022
Merchants Financial Group (MFGI) achieved net income of $22,114,264 through the first three quarters of 2022, according to Gregory M. Evans, president and CEO of the company. The MFGI board of directors authorized a semiannual dividend to shareholders of 33 cents per share. The dividend amount is a 10% increase over the semiannual payment of 30 cents for the first half of the year.
ACT Research: September US Trailer Orders on The Rise
According to the recent issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, September net U.S. trailer orders of 26,086 units were 47% higher compared to the previous month but 8% below the year-ago September level. “Discussions across the past month continue to indicate more OEMs opening...
Monitor W – Women for Women: Honest Conversations, Part 1
This content is part of Monitor Suite. Subscribe now to gain access to everything Monitor Suite has to offer. If you’re already a member, sign in to your account to view this content. 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm EST. Women for Women: Honest Conversations – Part 1.
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MMAF Equipment Finance 2022-B
Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by MMAF Equipment Finance 2022-B (MMAF 2022-B), an equipment ABS transaction. MMAF 2022-B is the 18th equipment ABS sponsored by MassMutual Asset Finance LLC (MMAF). MMAF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and has an operating history dating back to 2003.
Ares Capital Appoints Schnabel Co-President
Ares Capital appointed Kort Schnabel co-president after current co-president Michael Smith stepped down. Smith will join the Ares Capital’s board of directors. Smith will also continue to serve as a member of the investment committee of Ares Capital’s investment manager. Co-president Mitchell Goldstein will continue in his role with Schnabel.
Equipment Finance New Business Volume in September Up 11% Y/Y
According to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), new business volume for September was $10.2 billion, up 11% year over year from new business volume in September 2021.Volume was up 16% from $8.8 billion in August. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up nearly 6% compared to 2021.
Citizens Business Conditions Index Gains Momentum in Q3
Citizens‘ Business Conditions Index (CBCI) rose to 56.1 in Q3/22, regaining momentum after a drop in Q2 economic sentiment prompted by inflation concerns. Q3’s score extends the index’s streak to eight straight quarters above 50, indicating continued growth conditions for businesses. The employment market withstood the dual...
ZF Marine Debuts 4600 POD Propulsion System
Marine driveline specialist ZF announced it will premier its new 4600 POD Propulsion System for large vessels for the first time in North American markets during this week’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show (FLIBS). Engineered for large recreational and commercial vessels with planing and semi-displacement hulls measuring from 80 up...
