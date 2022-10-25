ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

WHIO Dayton

Residents, city raise concerns over issues at Fairborn Apartments

FAIRBORN — Black mold, water leaks and drains that don’t function, these are all concerns from people living a one Fairborn apartment complex. While it’s not new to have an apartment residents complain about a landlord, it’s a little more rare when city inspectors have some of the same concerns about their living conditions.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton's largest credit union to open new local branch

VANDALIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A bustling local credit union is embarking on a local expansion. The project will create jobs and breathe life into a vacant building. Wright-Patt Credit Union will open a branch location in a spot previously mired in mystery. The “IHOP that never opened” at...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

White Castle celebrates Vandalia facility expansion

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- White Castle personnel, and local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the opening of an expanded manufacturing facility. The $27 million expansion project began in July 2021, which doubled the size of the manufacturing capacity for frozen sliders from White Castle. Lisa Ingram, president, CEO and...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Kettering residents to vote on 5.99mill school operating levy

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --In Kettering, the fate of school funding rests on the ballot, a 5.99 mill operating levy. “Education is just so important to help people get ahead in their lives,” said Elaine Gaglione, a Kettering resident. The Gagliones voted early and have already voted in favor of...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Here are the latest tenant happenings at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Jerry Weller, general manager of The Greene, wants people to know there’s a lot going on at the lifestyle center. This includes a bevy of new tenants slated for the Beavercreek retail/office and residential center. Yet, in the recent and current retail landscape,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

NaloxBox program makes lifesaving Narcan available to local businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication that is used in emergency situations to attempt to save someone who is suffering from an overdose. Dawn Schwartz with Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County says the Community Overdose Action Team is allowing Montgomery County businesses to request free lifesaving Naloxbox to be placed in its office or business location.
DAYTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
BLUE ASH, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Oregon District businesses prepare for Haunt Fest 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --One of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the Miami Valley is happening this weekend. The Oregon District's Haunt Fest is returning for the 36th year. This week, the streets will be packed with hundreds attending Haunt Fest. Chas Woodhull is ready to get this scare on. “My...
