DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication that is used in emergency situations to attempt to save someone who is suffering from an overdose. Dawn Schwartz with Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County says the Community Overdose Action Team is allowing Montgomery County businesses to request free lifesaving Naloxbox to be placed in its office or business location.

DAYTON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO