dayton247now.com
Demolition deal in Kettering geared toward fixing up a building vacant for years
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- In Kettering, a new demolition deal is geared toward fixing up a building that has been vacant for years. At the northeast corner of Stroop and Marshall, the Food Mart has been vacant for years. The city's Planning and Development Director, Tom Robillard, says the city...
Residents, city raise concerns over issues at Fairborn Apartments
FAIRBORN — Black mold, water leaks and drains that don’t function, these are all concerns from people living a one Fairborn apartment complex. While it’s not new to have an apartment residents complain about a landlord, it’s a little more rare when city inspectors have some of the same concerns about their living conditions.
dayton247now.com
Dayton's largest credit union to open new local branch
VANDALIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A bustling local credit union is embarking on a local expansion. The project will create jobs and breathe life into a vacant building. Wright-Patt Credit Union will open a branch location in a spot previously mired in mystery. The “IHOP that never opened” at...
Ribbon cutting taking place for White Castle food manufacturing plant
VANDALIA — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place today in Vandalia to commemorate White Castle’s recently expanded retail food manufacturing plant. Among those who will be in attendance will Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, according to his spokesperson. >>ORIGINAL STORY: White Castle to expand Vandalia retail manufacturing plant,...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
dayton247now.com
White Castle celebrates Vandalia facility expansion
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- White Castle personnel, and local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the opening of an expanded manufacturing facility. The $27 million expansion project began in July 2021, which doubled the size of the manufacturing capacity for frozen sliders from White Castle. Lisa Ingram, president, CEO and...
dayton247now.com
Kettering residents to vote on 5.99mill school operating levy
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --In Kettering, the fate of school funding rests on the ballot, a 5.99 mill operating levy. “Education is just so important to help people get ahead in their lives,” said Elaine Gaglione, a Kettering resident. The Gagliones voted early and have already voted in favor of...
dayton247now.com
Here are the latest tenant happenings at The Greene
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Jerry Weller, general manager of The Greene, wants people to know there’s a lot going on at the lifestyle center. This includes a bevy of new tenants slated for the Beavercreek retail/office and residential center. Yet, in the recent and current retail landscape,...
dayton247now.com
NaloxBox program makes lifesaving Narcan available to local businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication that is used in emergency situations to attempt to save someone who is suffering from an overdose. Dawn Schwartz with Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County says the Community Overdose Action Team is allowing Montgomery County businesses to request free lifesaving Naloxbox to be placed in its office or business location.
Butler Co. Dollar General stores fail inspections after price discrepancies
Inspection results showed that there were double figure error rates up to 88%. A store is only allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate, which is measured on the total number of items tested.
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
Event organizers left scrambling after Radisson’s sudden closure
“I got a call on Friday. It wasn’t even from the hotel. It was from the Visitors Bureau, and they said, 'Hey, just so you know, your hotel is going to be closed',” said Acadeon Organizer Michael Ross.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Airline Dairy Creme sold to owners of popular ice truck
“It’s a bittersweet moment because it’s been such a joy and privilege to serve our loyal, faithful customers," Suthers said.
dayton247now.com
"They're 100 percent of our future," Mayor Mims hoping to inspire young leaders
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A new Gallup poll shows hope for future generations in the U.S. plunging to record lows. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims will be hosting his first youth summit on Wednesday, October 26 to help address growing concerns about the future generations. The mayor said this is all...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
dayton247now.com
Oregon District businesses prepare for Haunt Fest 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --One of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the Miami Valley is happening this weekend. The Oregon District's Haunt Fest is returning for the 36th year. This week, the streets will be packed with hundreds attending Haunt Fest. Chas Woodhull is ready to get this scare on. “My...
