Read full article on original website
Related
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
GM beats inflation as US demand drives quarter
General Motors beat Wall Street earnings expectations as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The automaker posted a net income of $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was driven by a new vehicle sales increase of 24% in the United States.
NASDAQ
Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line declining year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Church & Dwight posted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus...
Amazon Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: The Details On Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, New Prime Video Content, Disappointing Guidance
E-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127. 84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
AOL Corp
Meta shares crater 24% after its earnings and revenue outlook miss targets
Meta shares fell 24% at the opening bell Thursday after the Facebook parent missed its Q3 earnings target. Sales fell in the quarter, and Meta gave a weak revenue forecast amid an ad spending slowdown. Its metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion, taking its total losses this year to $9...
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights
AutoNation AN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AutoNation missed estimated earnings by 4.91%, reporting an EPS of $6.0 versus an estimate of $6.31. Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last...
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
'We did better than we anticipated:' Apple's revenue rises by 8% to $90B topping Wall Street's predictions in the last quarter - but iPhone sales are still slacking, figures show
Apple's third quarter revenue and profits surpassed expectations despite iPhone sales that weren't as strong as some analysts had expected, the company announced on Thursday. Apple's saving grace was Mac sales of $11.5billion, well above analyst's estimates of $9.36billion. The company's total revenue rose by eight percent in the last quarter.
Bloomin' Brands Q3 Earnings Top Street View
Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.4% year-on-year to $1.06 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.05 billion. Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales grew 1.4% during the quarter, with a 2.3% rise in Outback Steakhouse and a 0.7% climb in Carrabba's Italian Grill. Restaurant sales grew...
International Paper Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings
International Paper Co IP reported a third-quarter FY22 year-over-year revenue growth of 10% to $5.40 billion, beating the consensus of $5.37 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 6.7% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.9%, and Corporate and Inter-segment jumped 106.3%. Adjusted EPS of $1.01 missed the analyst consensus of...
World Fuel Servs: Q3 Earnings Insights
World Fuel Servs INT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. World Fuel Servs beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $7.31 billion from...
PreMarket Prep Dissects Comcast's Q3 Earnings Rally: 'It Is Hard To Be Bullish Long-Term'
If you think that the S&P 500 being down nearly 20% for the year is bad, how about Comcast Corporation CMCSA's 33% plunge?. Looking at the stock chart from the perspective of Comcast's all-time high, made in September 2021 at $61.80, the issue is down 46% at $33.50. Now the...
Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
NASDAQ
CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View
CONMED Corporation CNMD delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings of 47 cents per...
Recap: United States Steel Q3 Earnings
United States Steel X reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel beat estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was down $761.00 million from...
Comments / 0