ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden to speak in Philadelphia as midterm elections near

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to Democrats in Pennsylvania, with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano with more on the president's trip to the crucial swing state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Biden to cast early ballot in Delaware

President Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Mr. Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie Biden, 18, who is a first-time voter and a college student at the University of Pennsylvania. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Judge refuses to ban group from watching Arizona polling places

A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona's largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people watching outdoor 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona's most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near.
ARIZONA STATE
carolinajournal.com

N.C. Dems have edge in congressional 3rd-quarter reports, but independent spending favors GOP

As the 2022 midterms near their end on Nov. 8, candidates in North Carolina’s congressional races are spending whatever resources they have to get an advantage over their rivals. And according to late-October financial reports, Democrat candidates raised more in the third quarter in every major race. Republicans, alternatively, have spent more in independent expenditures in every race but one.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

North Carolina's 11th Congressional District: Profile of candidates on the ballot

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Chuck Edwards and Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara are vying for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. The district encompasses most of Western North Carolina. Edwards beat Congressman Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary. "Whether you're Democrat, whether you're Republican, whether you're Libertarian, whether you're unaffiliated --...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

"We don't want to lose a good soldier": U.S. Army secretary on how child care is being expanded after CBS investigation

For more than a decade, families of the United States Army 7th Special Forces Group have struggled with finding safe and accessible child care. Earlier this month, a "CBS Mornings" investigation revealed some Army Special Forces soldiers in Florida were driving up to three hours round-trip every day to take their kids to child care or leaving the service altogether.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Indiana teen sheds light on 144-year-old injustice

Seven Black men were lynched in Posey County, Indiana, in 1878. It was the largest lynching in state history. Yet the whole incident had been largely forgotten -- until a 17-year-old girl heard about it. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
POSEY COUNTY, IN
New Jersey 101.5

4 great family farms in NJ to support your healthy lifestyle

The conversation again turned to food around the Garden State on the morning show. All inspired by the raw milk that Jodi and I are enjoying from our friend Jen's cow. Yes, Jodi even made butter from the cream. Delicious, creamy, smooth, and excellent taste. Lotta work so we're probably gonna make the trip to PA to start buying raw milk on a regular basis.
WESTFIELD, NJ
WRDW-TV

As national test scores fell, how did Ga., S.C. kids do?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Results of a national standardized test show the pandemic’s toll on education, with math scores seeing their largest decreases ever and reading scores dipping to 1992 levels. In both math and reading, students scored lower than those tested in 2019. But while reading scores dipped,...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Tennessee, CHI Memorial Hospital ink contract

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with several Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans beginning Nov. 1. BCBS Tennessee Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and dual-eligible plans will be in-network with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based hospital system's Georgia locations, according to an Oct. 27 news release. BCBS Tennessee commercial plans that were...
GEORGIA STATE
ourstate.com

A North Carolina Thanksgiving, Revisited

During the first half of the 20th century, farmers from across the region flocked to Durham’s warehouse district for the fall tobacco auction season. Local stores often held big sales to capitalize on the influx of farmers, who now had cash to spend and time to spare. Outside the auction warehouses, they could buy products like socks, shoes, scarves, ties, tablecloths, medicines, produce, and livestock — including, around Thanksgiving, live turkeys.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy