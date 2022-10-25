President Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Mr. Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie Biden, 18, who is a first-time voter and a college student at the University of Pennsylvania. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO