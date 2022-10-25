Read full article on original website
Biden to speak in Philadelphia as midterm elections near
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to Democrats in Pennsylvania, with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano with more on the president's trip to the crucial swing state.
Biden to cast early ballot in Delaware
President Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Mr. Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie Biden, 18, who is a first-time voter and a college student at the University of Pennsylvania. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
Belief in the Ballot | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Politicians who say the 2020 election was stolen are on the ballot this midterm election for key statewide positions. Sunday, Scott Pelley reports from Arizona on a key midterm issue that has split the GOP and America.
Obama stumps for Georgia Democrats Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams
Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia today to boost support for Democrats in the state. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins us with the latest from the campaign trail in Georgia.
Judge refuses to ban group from watching Arizona polling places
A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona's largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people watching outdoor 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona's most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems have edge in congressional 3rd-quarter reports, but independent spending favors GOP
As the 2022 midterms near their end on Nov. 8, candidates in North Carolina’s congressional races are spending whatever resources they have to get an advantage over their rivals. And according to late-October financial reports, Democrat candidates raised more in the third quarter in every major race. Republicans, alternatively, have spent more in independent expenditures in every race but one.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina's 11th Congressional District: Profile of candidates on the ballot
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Chuck Edwards and Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara are vying for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. The district encompasses most of Western North Carolina. Edwards beat Congressman Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary. "Whether you're Democrat, whether you're Republican, whether you're Libertarian, whether you're unaffiliated --...
You can vote by mail in Tennessee if you are among those more susceptible to COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's eligibility to vote by mail still includes people who are more susceptible to COVID-19, their caretakers and their housemates — a specification that emerged during a prolonged 2020 court battle. The eligibility remains on the absentee application and the secretary of state's website, past...
"We don't want to lose a good soldier": U.S. Army secretary on how child care is being expanded after CBS investigation
For more than a decade, families of the United States Army 7th Special Forces Group have struggled with finding safe and accessible child care. Earlier this month, a "CBS Mornings" investigation revealed some Army Special Forces soldiers in Florida were driving up to three hours round-trip every day to take their kids to child care or leaving the service altogether.
CBS News
'We stand by our investigation': State's Attorney Mosby claps back at AG's challenge of Adnan Syed release
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby snapped back at Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh who challenged the way her office handled Adnan Syed's release from prison. Syed spent 23 years in prison after he was convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. But, in recent...
CBS News
Indiana teen sheds light on 144-year-old injustice
Seven Black men were lynched in Posey County, Indiana, in 1878. It was the largest lynching in state history. Yet the whole incident had been largely forgotten -- until a 17-year-old girl heard about it. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
4 great family farms in NJ to support your healthy lifestyle
The conversation again turned to food around the Garden State on the morning show. All inspired by the raw milk that Jodi and I are enjoying from our friend Jen's cow. Yes, Jodi even made butter from the cream. Delicious, creamy, smooth, and excellent taste. Lotta work so we're probably gonna make the trip to PA to start buying raw milk on a regular basis.
Uvalde parents outraged over Texas DPS director's refusal to resign
Despite outrage on behalf of parents of Uvalde shooting victims, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw is ignoring calls to resign. Janet Shamlian reports.
WRDW-TV
As national test scores fell, how did Ga., S.C. kids do?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Results of a national standardized test show the pandemic’s toll on education, with math scores seeing their largest decreases ever and reading scores dipping to 1992 levels. In both math and reading, students scored lower than those tested in 2019. But while reading scores dipped,...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee, CHI Memorial Hospital ink contract
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with several Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans beginning Nov. 1. BCBS Tennessee Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and dual-eligible plans will be in-network with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based hospital system's Georgia locations, according to an Oct. 27 news release. BCBS Tennessee commercial plans that were...
Need spinal fusion or hip or knee replacement? New report helps find best place to go in Pa.
Note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly said a significantly higher than expected number of spinal fusion patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center needed an unusually long hospital stay. It should have said patients at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center needed the longer stays. The article has been updated.
ourstate.com
A North Carolina Thanksgiving, Revisited
During the first half of the 20th century, farmers from across the region flocked to Durham’s warehouse district for the fall tobacco auction season. Local stores often held big sales to capitalize on the influx of farmers, who now had cash to spend and time to spare. Outside the auction warehouses, they could buy products like socks, shoes, scarves, ties, tablecloths, medicines, produce, and livestock — including, around Thanksgiving, live turkeys.
fox17.com
Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
10-year-old girl whose family fled war in Ukraine is reunited with the cat she left behind
10-year-old Agnessa Bezhenar was devastated to leave her beloved cat Arsenii behind when her family left Ukraine and moved to California. It took a village, but they were finally reunited after months apart.
New Jersey’s favorite Bruce lyrics and why
No matter where you're from, you can't deny that Bruce Springsteen is one of the great songwriters of all time. When Bruce writes songs, not only does he tell you a story, but he puts you right in the middle of the picture he is painting or the room he is describing.
