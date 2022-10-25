ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: have you seen US midterms misinformation on TikTok?

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
The app’s US base has expanded since the 2018 midterms to 80 million monthly users

Social media platform TikTok risks spreading election misinformation in the run-up to the US midterms, experts have warned.

The app’s US base has expanded since the 2018 midterms to 80 million monthly users, with increasing numbers of young people identifying it as their primary news source. Meanwhile, experts have said that the platform is not doing enough to combat misinformation ahead of the election.

We would like to hear from US readers about whether they have spotted misinformation related to midterms on the app. Was it in a creator’s content or in an ad? What was it claiming? Did you report it to TikTok, and if so, what was your experience? How quickly was it removed?

Please do share screenshots if possible.

Share your experiences

