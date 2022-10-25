ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tell us about what it’s like to work in the NHS

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2iUH_0ilknZoW00
Ambulances at a hospital in London

We would like to speak to health workers about the current situation in the NHS. How are things in your workplace? Are you dealing with issues related to understaffing? Have you seen Covid hospitalisations increase in recent weeks? What is morale like among staff?

Whatever your role in the NHS, whether you work in hospitals or in the community, we would like to hear about how you are being affected. You will be kept anonymous.

Share your experiences

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘My best friend and I would go clubbing and dream of a glamorous destiny. But then she died’

Alison and I were 15 when we decided to leave our school, fuelled by that heedless, unstoppable force peculiar to teenagers. Any qualms we might have had about a wasted education were hushed by our impatience to bypass boys our own age, find true love and fulfil our glamorous destiny. We would write comic poems about these quests and each other, which showed at least some self-awareness about how gloriously lost we were. My mum – a teacher – knew that there was no rationalising with teenagers. She made the wise decision to keep me close and let things play out.
The Guardian

Why should my daughter have had to fight for her education because of her afro hair?

My daughter Ruby was proud of her hair. Growing up as a mixed-race girl, she loved her natural texture, but that wasn’t always a straightforward journey. As a teenager, after years of using heat to make her hair straighter – and smaller – she embraced wearing her afro as an expression of who she was. That fragile self-acceptance was shattered when her hair started being policed at school.
The Guardian

Kanye West wax figure removed from public view at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view – becoming the latest institution to effectively “drop” the US rapper following antisemitic and anti-black remarks. The landmark London museum moved the figure of the rapper – who has legally changed his name to...
The Guardian

Russia says 82,000 conscripts from emergency draft already in Ukraine

Russia’s defence minister said 82,000 conscripts had already been sent to Ukraine, reflecting what the west called a desperate effort to halt Kyiv’s counter offensive with poorly trained troops. Sergei Shoigu told president, Vladimir Putin, that a further 218,000 were being trained in barracks, and that the controversial...
The Guardian

The Guardian

487K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy