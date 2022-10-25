NFL Week Seven Stats: Joe Burrow sets new franchise record in first half against Atlanta, while Tom Brady's Bucs slip to another defeat

Read full article on original website
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request
Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols...
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 9 games, predicts several surprising upsets
Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen opted to refrain from making a selection for Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game. However, the new ESPN analyst shared his predictions for eight other Week 9 games on Friday ahead of kickoff, including a couple of surprising upset picks. Some...
Week 8: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
With four touchdowns in his last three games, Ken Walker will be at it again as the RB Start 'Em of the Week.
Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos quarterback 'ready to roll' against Jacksonville Jaguars after working out for four hours on flight to London
Russell Wilson is trending towards playing in Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday. The quarterback added he was "ready to rock" after sitting out last weekend's defeat to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, with Brett Rypien taking his place.
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Bradley Chubb: Russell Wilson responds to Denver Broncos trade rumours surrounding pass rusher and Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos touched down in London with trade rumours circulating this week as they look to resurrect their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on Sunday. A 2-5 start to the campaign behind a sputtering offense and Russell Wilson's troubles at quarterback have not only cast doubt over...
College Football Playoff projections: CBS Sports predicts first CFP Top 25 rankings
It’s almost time for the ultimate rankings that will shape the remainder of the college football season — the College Football Playoff rankings. Ahead of the first edition coming next week on Nov. 1, CBS Sports tried their hand at predicting what they would look like if the rankings were released a week early.
