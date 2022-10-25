ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL Week Seven Stats: Joe Burrow sets new franchise record in first half against Atlanta, while Tom Brady's Bucs slip to another defeat

Related
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
SkySports

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos quarterback 'ready to roll' against Jacksonville Jaguars after working out for four hours on flight to London

Russell Wilson is trending towards playing in Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday. The quarterback added he was "ready to rock" after sitting out last weekend's defeat to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, with Brett Rypien taking his place.
DENVER, CO

