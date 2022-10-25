Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire claims Brown house in county
A house fire broke out the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, in western Greene County approximately two miles west of Bois D'Arc. No one was injured in the blaze, the source of which has yet to be determined. Bois D'Arc Fire Chief Jared Jones said that unfortunately the home, owned by Jerald Lee Brown and located at 3411 Farm Road 47, is likely a total loss. Answering the initial fire call were emergency crews from Ash Grove, Bois D'Arc, Brookline, West Republic and Willard. The firefighters then requested more water and manpower from Battlefield, Ebenezer, Fair Grove and Pleasant Hope.
Here are 8 tips for keeping your Springfield home’s heating bills down during the winter
Warnings of increased heating bills this winter are common and may have some homeowners and renters wondering what they can do to help bring their heating costs down.
KYTV
Victim’s family reacts to the conviction of man in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A convicted killer faces sentencing for a Springfield triple-murder in 2018. A Greene County judge found Luis Perez guilty in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez returns to court for sentencing in January. Family members of the victims say the sentencing...
How bad will flu season be in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- This flu season is coming back full in full force. The Springfield Greene County Health Department says they already have about 20 flu cases reported from the first weeks of flu season. Flu season begins at the start of October and usually lasts through late march. During the height of COVID-19, there were […]
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KYTV
Law enforcement, drug prevention coalition hosting five drug take-back sites in Stone and Taney Counties Saturday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to clean those medicine cabinets. This Saturday is the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day. There will be five Drug Take Back sites in Stone and Taney counties Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If you have any unwanted prescriptions around your house, this is the perfect time to get rid of them safely.
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
KYTV
Dancing, singing and doing their thing! Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Cowden Elementary School just off Battlefield Road they teach the same curriculum as the other Springfield schools. Just in a very different way. Enter the building and you’ll see lots of decorations, flashing lights and teachers using headset microphones in exhorting their students to stand up in their seats, yell, sing or walk on a runway stage to come to the front of the class and take over teaching duties.
How to prevent auto theft in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe from theft during the cold winter months. “Unless you have a remote start where you can start the car without the keys inside & leave it locked, we’re here to say that you need to stop leaving your keys unattended […]
Branson Police Chief placed on administrative leave
The City said that an outside organization is working with the City and the Police Department to conduct the investigation.
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
Springfield Business Journal
Photo Gallery: 2022 Most Influential Women
Roughly 370 people attended Springfield Business Journal's 2022 Most Influential Women event, held at the Glendalough Convention Center at DoubleTree by Hilton. Twenty local women were honored for their professional accomplishments and impact on the community. The event’s emcee was community volunteer Morey Mechlin.
Laclede Record
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
