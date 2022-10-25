ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thanks to Mini for Red kindness

Red – the sturdy, loyal Australian Shepherd – is a rescue dog. He came to live with us when he was about a year old. A former resident of high-kill animal shelters in Oklahoma, he was far more mentally damaged than we realized. Red had meltdowns several times each day that included him screaming and chewing through leashes, destroying dog beds and eating socks. It was so bad we needed to make a leash out of plastic-coated steel cable. The dog panted even in his sleep. His eyes were hard; he never smiled. The only way we found to console him was through hugs and gentle talk.
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Massive snow totals for the Rockies as Wisconsin gets 70s

While Wisconsin and much of the central United States experience a late-season heat wave the Rocky Mountains will get their first big snow of the season. From Montana down to Colorado areas of 2'+ of snowfall will be quite common in higher elevations. This widespread snow between Friday, Oct. 21,...
Iowa Is Drying, Tips To Avoid Fires On The Farm

During this growing season, northeast Iowa was fortunate to be a wet region in Iowa. However, after last week’s Drought Monitor map was released, it showed that about 84 percent of Iowa is experiencing some degree of drought. And we have been seeing the effects of it. There have...
Farmers say pork industry needs Wholestone plant

The fate of the new Wholestone pork processing plant in Sioux Falls will be up to voters, but pig farmers who are part owners in the company tout its convenient location and modern design as the solution to providing food for a growing population. Wholestone Farms cut the ribbon Oct....
Widespread snow unfolds across Northwest, Rockies

A potent storm has started a big change for many in the western United States, bringing cold air and the first accumulating snow of the season for many spots. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. This past Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s Fahrenheit in Spokane, Washington and soared to around 80 degrees in cities like Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada, temperatures that are more than 15 degrees above normal for October.
Cattle checks vital on dry, dusty fall days

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I celebrated the first frost as much as possible. As you can imagine, the fly population took a significant hit with the frost, but so did my beautiful mums that I neglected to put inside for the night. I’ve been...
Folk Lore Points To Harsh Iowa Winter

Folk lore points to several non-scientific signs about the upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says squirrel activity can be a sign, if squirrels are gathering nuts in a flurry, will cause snow to gather in a hurry. According to folk lore, the higher the squirrel builds its nest, the snowier...
Dung beetles – openers of the cow pie

Producers, especially regenerative ranchers, become animated when they start finding dung beetles in their cow pies (dung pats). Those little dung beetles are part of a whole community of critters working in a single cow dung pat to recycle nutrients – and water – back into the soil to grow healthy grasses.
Storm System to Bring Rainfall to Pacific Northwest for First Time in Months

The American West has been enduring a severe drought for more than two decades, with a substantial lack of rainfall and precipitation in general making way for intensifying wildfires, parched riverbeds, and dry aquifers. However, late last week, a storm system made its way into the Pacific Northwest bringing with it much-needed rain for the first time in months. Now, with drought conditions promising to endure throughout the winter, the most recent storm system has provided marginal relief for states like Oregon and Washington to the northwest as well as some of our breadbasket states like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
Farmers in US Midwest struggle amid prolonged drought

Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country's essential "breadbasket," seeing crop yields in freefall, with some fields too damaged to harvest. At the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) Tucker Farms in Venango, Nebraska, "we were only able to harvest... around 500" acres, most of it...
Public speaking isn’t for everyone – especially me

I got a very sweet note from a reader of this column today. She told me she had heard me speak several years ago. She didn’t mention the “when” and “where,” but it doesn’t really matter. My public speaking experiences were all disasters. Every one of them. So I would like to take this moment to apologize to everyone who attended an event I spoke at and who suffered through having high expectations that were suddenly replaced by an unexpected urge to be home mowing the lawn.
Auction Calendar - October 28, 2022

29 3rd Annual Large Multi-Party Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Nebr. 29 Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District, Johnson Lake Waterfront Lot, Online Auction. 30 Richters HVAC & Plumbing, Equipment & Tools, Seward, Nebr. NOVEMBER. 1 Pieke Goodman Farms, LLC, 460.89 Acres Pivot Irrigated Antelope Co Farmland, Newman Grove, Nebr. 1...
