Red – the sturdy, loyal Australian Shepherd – is a rescue dog. He came to live with us when he was about a year old. A former resident of high-kill animal shelters in Oklahoma, he was far more mentally damaged than we realized. Red had meltdowns several times each day that included him screaming and chewing through leashes, destroying dog beds and eating socks. It was so bad we needed to make a leash out of plastic-coated steel cable. The dog panted even in his sleep. His eyes were hard; he never smiled. The only way we found to console him was through hugs and gentle talk.

