Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
b93radio.com
Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting
A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
spectrumnews1.com
Lawrence University class, 'Doing Nothing,' teaches students everything about self-care
APPLETON, Wis. — Madeleine Meade was familiar with the condition. She knew what it was and how miserable it made her feel. But finding a remedy? There wasn’t a pharmacy in the world that carried the cure she needed. “We have this term at Lawrence,” said Constance Kassor,...
b93radio.com
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
ozaukeepress.com
A terrifying lie
Man with heavy accent who called police department to report an active shooter sends students running from school in ‘absolutely terrifying and traumatizing’ incident at Port High. WITH HIS GUN DRAWN, Port Washington police officer Jason Bergin, who serves as the school resource officer, guarded students as they...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault
A man in Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) care at Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the institution.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide shares his grief
TMJ4's Susan Kim sat down with the father of two of the kids killed, 12-year-old Sofina and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier. He shared the story of his beautiful daughters.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
b93radio.com
Prescription Drug Take Back Takes Place Saturday
Teams across the nation are ready – and so is Sheboygan County – for the next Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow. The second collection this year follows a successful April event during which Wisconsin topped the nation by collecting almost thirty tons of unused, unneeded or expired medication. And as far as Sheboygan County goes, over 8,500 pounds have been collected since 2007.
b93radio.com
Brooks Found Guilty in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — A jury in Waukesha County has found Darrell Brooks guilty of all charges associated with last November’s Christmas Parade attack, including the most serious counts of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. Judge Jennifer Dorrow read each count into the record...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
b93radio.com
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
Comments / 0