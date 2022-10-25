Read full article on original website
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
Prescription Drug Take Back Takes Place Saturday
Teams across the nation are ready – and so is Sheboygan County – for the next Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow. The second collection this year follows a successful April event during which Wisconsin topped the nation by collecting almost thirty tons of unused, unneeded or expired medication. And as far as Sheboygan County goes, over 8,500 pounds have been collected since 2007.
Former Alderman James Graf Passes Away
Former Sheboygan Alderman James Graf has passed away. Graf died at his home on Monday at age 75. Graf served as a Sheboygan Alder for 20 years, a term during which he chaired multiple committees, eventually rising to the position of President of the Sheboygan Common Council. While also employed by Sheboygan County for 25 years as the Director of Child Support, he was also a member of numerous fraternal and service organizations including the Kiel Jaycees, Rotary Club of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Liar’s Club, Travelers Protective Association of America, Loyal Order of Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.
SPD Chief Domagalski Honored by International Association of Chiefs
Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski has been honored with the 2022 Champion for Kids Award. The honor was conferred at the annual conference of police chiefs held this month in Dallas, Texas. The organization “Fight Crime: Invest in Kids” awards the Champion honors from chiefs of police, sheriffs and prosecutors...
Brooks Found Guilty in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — A jury in Waukesha County has found Darrell Brooks guilty of all charges associated with last November’s Christmas Parade attack, including the most serious counts of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. Judge Jennifer Dorrow read each count into the record...
No Contest Plea Entered In Armani Jackson Homicide Trial
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – As the jury selection was about to begin in the homicide case of Armani Jackson in Sheboygan County court Tuesday, Jackson chose to enter a “no contest” plea to the charge of Second Degree Intentional Homicide. Court documents say Jackson was arrested in...
