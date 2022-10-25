‘She’s a genius’: Taylor Swift fans react to Easter eggs in ‘Bejeweled’ music video

Taylor Swift fans are “obsessed” with the new music video for her song “Bejeweled”.

The fairytale-inspired video, released on Tuesday (25 October), was directed by Swift and features Haim , Burlesque star Dita Von Teese and makeup mogul Pat McGrath .

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the new music video.

“‘Bejeweled’ is probably my most favourite Taylor music video in a very long time,” one fan wrote.

“Just watched the ‘Bejeweled’ music video and I’m obsessed it’s so fun and cryptic,” wrote another.

“The ‘Bejeweled’ music video might be one of my favorite music videos ever,” another shared.

“The use of colours and implementing fairytales but also making connections to so many of her own works is so, so, so satisfying and just proves why she’s a genius,” they continued.

The singer’s eagle-eyed fans also noticed some Easter eggs and references to Swift’s rumoured upcoming re-recording of her Speak Now album.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Swift had said: “I wanted to make a video that’s just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos.

“We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track.”

The video, starring Swift as a Cinderella-like character, Haim as the mean stepsisters and producer Jack Antanoff as Prince Charming, features violin strings playing the song “Enchanted” from her Speak Now album.

Swift also released the video on the 12th anniversary of the album, and pressed the third and fifth buttons in an elevator in the video – with Speak Now and 1989 being her third and fifth albums, which are yet to be re-recorded by the singer.

“Bejeweled” is the second music video to be released from Swift’s newest album, Midnights .

Released on Friday (21 October), the tenth studio album from Swift broke the record for the most-streamed record in a single day on Spotify.

In a five-star review for The Independent , critic Helen Brown described it as Swift’s “darkest and most cryptic album yet”.