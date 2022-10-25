Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
12newsnow.com
LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season
ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team. That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them. The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65. This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and...
12newsnow.com
Bridge City Volleyball's Demi Carter named 409Sports Athlete of the Week ahead of playoffs
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A young Bridge City volleyball team has made it back to playoffs and it's girls like Demi Carter who've stepped up to make this possible. "She's normally a quiet kid," said head coach Savanah DeLuna. "She doesn't say much. I gave her the honor of being co-captain this year and she really has just stepped into that role. She's super vocal."
12newsnow.com
Morgan says this season is building character in Big Red's locker room
BEAUMONT, Texas — After suffering a 54-21 loss to Prairie View A&M Saturday the Cardinals are seven games into the season still searching for their identity. However, head Coach Blane Morgan said at his press conference today the team's attitude hasn't waivered. Coach Morgan said he realizes the team's...
12newsnow.com
Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.
therecordlive.com
Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday
The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
12newsnow.com
Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”
12newsnow.com
Multiple football games rescheduled due to Friday night's forecast
BEAUMONT, Texas — With storms expected to roll into Southeast Texas Friday, multiple football games are being rescheduled. Check back throughout the day for updates.
12newsnow.com
Mid-County Madness takes center stage in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!
PORT NECHES, Texas — It's been tabbed as the top rivalry in the Texas, and it's taking center stage as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!. The 99th edition of Mid-County Madness is scheduled to be played Friday night at Indian Stadium with Port Neches-Groves looking to stay in contention for the district title, while Nederland needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont, Port Arthur ranked number 4 in the US for highest flu activity
Flu season is nothing new, but this year it has come earlier and stronger. Doctors are encouraging Southeast Texans to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
MySanAntonio
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Luke’s Bar & Grill closes in Nederland, hosts inventory sale
Luke’s Bar & Grill on Nederland Avenue closed down this week. Monday was the restaurant’s last day of operation. The location opened back up earlier this year after closing in 2020. The owners, who also closed a restaurant in Beaumont, held a sale at the Nederland location Tuesday.
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Who should I call for a reckless driver?
Percy from Vinton, La. asks: I commute from Louisiana to Port Arthur daily, but I’m thinking about relocating to Port Arthur. What do I need to do to get a Texas Driver License? I hope I don’t have to take the driving part over, because I’m so beyond that! Help!
fox4beaumont.com
Video of Lincoln Middle School teacher appearing to encourage students to fight
Port Arthur — There's reaction from Port Arthur ISD and the community to video of a fight between students at Lincoln Middle School, in which you see and hear a teacher appearing to encourage the fight. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
horseandrider.com
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA
On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
Comments / 0