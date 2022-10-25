ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

LC-M Bears basketball sets expectations high for upcoming season

ORANGE, Texas — The excitement for LC-M Basketball carries over from last year's team. That group went deeper into playoffs than any team before them. The Bears made it to the regional quarterfinals but lost to Houston Washington 89-65. This year's LC-M team has its goals set high and...
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Bridge City Volleyball's Demi Carter named 409Sports Athlete of the Week ahead of playoffs

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A young Bridge City volleyball team has made it back to playoffs and it's girls like Demi Carter who've stepped up to make this possible. "She's normally a quiet kid," said head coach Savanah DeLuna. "She doesn't say much. I gave her the honor of being co-captain this year and she really has just stepped into that role. She's super vocal."
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12newsnow.com

Morgan says this season is building character in Big Red's locker room

BEAUMONT, Texas — After suffering a 54-21 loss to Prairie View A&M Saturday the Cardinals are seven games into the season still searching for their identity. However, head Coach Blane Morgan said at his press conference today the team's attitude hasn't waivered. Coach Morgan said he realizes the team's...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.
NEDERLAND, TX
therecordlive.com

Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday

The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
LUMBERTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Houston teen pairs with Silsbee football to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

SILSBEE, Texas — What looks like your average Friday night lights turned into an opportunity for one teenage boy to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “My favorite part about going to the football games has been meeting all the players and especially the Silsbee Tigers signing the helmet and jersey every single year," said Connor Vassigh, Silsbee football's honorary member. "It helps me feel better about myself, and that other people care about me and want to support me and others that are like me, that have the same disability.”
SILSBEE, TX
12newsnow.com

Mid-County Madness takes center stage in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

PORT NECHES, Texas — It's been tabbed as the top rivalry in the Texas, and it's taking center stage as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!. The 99th edition of Mid-County Madness is scheduled to be played Friday night at Indian Stadium with Port Neches-Groves looking to stay in contention for the district title, while Nederland needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
PORT NECHES, TX
MySanAntonio

Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Who should I call for a reckless driver?

Percy from Vinton, La. asks: I commute from Louisiana to Port Arthur daily, but I’m thinking about relocating to Port Arthur. What do I need to do to get a Texas Driver License? I hope I don’t have to take the driving part over, because I’m so beyond that! Help!
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE

