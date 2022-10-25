Read full article on original website
Alleged DWI Motorist Attempts to Walk Away From Crash Scene
On Monday just after midnight, Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 1700 South Engineer. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver, who attempted to walk away from the accident scene. Investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Rodolpho Moreno of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Moreno was arrested and...
Aggravated Assault Suspected Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Thursday at 5:03 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Eagle Stop, 16th and Thompson Blvd. A computer check of one of the passengers showed they had an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Pettis County. The warrant was confirmed and 60-year-old Theresa Waddell of Sedalia was...
Fugitive From Justice Arrested During Sedalia Traffic Stop
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard after a wanted subject was seen inside the vehicle. The wanted subject used the identity of another, despite given multiple chances to properly identify herself. A fingerprint scanner was used, confirming the...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Harassment
On Saturday night around 9 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 10th for a report of harassment. On-scene investigation led to a male suspect being arrested for sending an excessive amount of messages to the victim, which included threats. 30-year-old Aric S. Belzer was taken to...
MSHP Arrest Reports for October, 27, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Courtney D. Clemens Sparks of Marshall at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. She was suspected of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. Sparks was taken to the Saline County Jail, where she was booked and released.
BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN
A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 28, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of South Walnut Street in La Monte for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined no crime had occurred. One of the residents, Francisco T. Aguare, 27, of Versailles, was placed under arrest. Aguare had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Osage Beach on an original charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Aguare was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked, pending a $130 cash only bond.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Louis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.
Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report
Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
Deepwater Woman Injured In Henry County Crash
A Deepwater woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Lincoln Towncar, driven by 80-year-old Linda G. Pippins of Deepwater, was on Route Z at County Road SE 271 around 9:30 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a culvert, then crossed County Road SE 271 and struck another embankment.
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
Boone County Prosecutor says Wilson cold case will be charged under 1984 statutes
James F. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman in northeast Columbia. The post Boone County Prosecutor says Wilson cold case will be charged under 1984 statutes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT
A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
SPD’s Crime Resolution Unit Arrests One for Drug Trafficking
On Wednesday at 10:34 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Broadway as a result of an ongoing investigation by the SPD's Crime Resolution Unit. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Charles B. Price-Dinkins, was believed to have hidden contraband on his person. A...
Felony Harassment charge filed against Camdenton man
A Camdenton man is facing a charge after allegedly threatening a family member on October 21st. According to a report filed by the Camden County deputy, he responded to a residence in the 600 block of Jamie Drive for a domestic dispute. At the scene, the victim reported that Michael Roper Junior was cursing and yelling, and then threatened to kill his dog and threatened to harm the victim. 26-year-old Michael Roper Junior is charged with felony harassment.
Warsaw Woman Crashes BMW In Benton County
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 BMW Z3, driven by 61-year-old Christine Y. Talley of Warsaw, was on Route BB, east of Hidden Valley Avenue just before 6 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a fence and an embankment.
One man arrested after nearly three-hour standoff in Columbia
One man is arrested following a two-and-a-half-hour police standoff at a home on Columbia’s north side. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to a home in the 600 block of Lyon Street Tuesday night for a possible hostage situation. Authorities say a woman at the home texted a friend that she didn’t feel free to leave.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
