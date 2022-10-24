ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Arthur Conrad Lucero

Arthur Lucero, a Santa Barbara native who worked for 45 years for the Santa Barbara City School System, passed peacefully in the presence of his loving family on October 17, 2022. He was 83 years old. The cause of death was complications from a fall. Mr. Lucero was a larger-than-life...
Parker James Matson

It’s with a heaviness in our hearts we announce the loss of our beloved Parker James Matson on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Parker was born on May 1, 2000, in Santa Barbara, where he later attended Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College. Parker was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed woodworking with his Grandfather (Jim Kindron), playing baseball, fishing, camping, hiking, spending time with family, making us all laugh, and of course anything that has to do with rockets and space, especially black holes. Parker was one of the smartest people we know. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
Leonard A. Price M.D.

Leonard Atkinson Price, M.D. passed away October 6, 2022 at age 87 at his home in Santa Barbara after a long term illness. This beloved man was husband of Diane D. Price, father to Dawn Laura (Price) Schroeder and Geoffrey Leonard Price, previous father in law to Richard Schroeder and Jeanette Price, and proud grandfather of Grant Gregory Schroeder, Erica Diane Schroeder, Griffen Atkinson Price, and Victoria GiGi Price.
Support for Roseanne Crawford

I have known Rosanne Crawford for 24 years; in fact, she was the first person I met when we moved back to Santa Barbara, through her nanny service, “Childtime.”. She has exactly what you want in any policy maker. She would be an outstanding asset to any legislative board in California. She has a remarkable ability to sift through the weeds and grasp the essence of an issue. She has been active for three decades in following local education and civic issues. Rosanne and her husband raised a son and a daughter who attended Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School, did very well, and went on to first-rate universities and professional careers. Rosanne was one of the core group of parents that drove the Rebuilt Roosevelt Capital Campaign years ago. Before that, the school was all portables, except for the multi-purpose room and the library.
Colonel Thomas Ruben Hidalgo

Santa Barbara native son, Colonel Thomas Ruben Hidalgo, SBHS Class of 1938, passed away peacefully at his home, on October 22, 2022 at the age of 102 years. Born in 1920 to Tomas and Severa Hidalgo in Santa Barbara, CA. Preceded in death by both his parents, sisters, his brother and his loving wife of 72 years, Jennie Nieto Hidalgo. Jennie and Thomas were married in November of 1942 in Santa Barbara, CA where they lived and raised five children.
Scary Decor & School Success

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 23, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up independent.com/newsletters. Two years ago, I visited a home off the 154 in the Trout Club community for my Make Myself...
ON the Beat | Once-Local Jazz Man Makes Good and Global, and Lyrical

It is not every day that a Santa Barbara–bred musician releases an album on the mighty and venerable ECM Records label. Come to think of it, has there been any such day? As of this month, Santa Barbara jazz record keepers — and record seekers — have just cause for pride and celebration, with the release of Benjamin Lackner’s luminous ECM debut, Last Decade.
No Video Surveillance for Halloween in I.V.

The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) of Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) received notice by Lieutenant Garrett TeSlaa of Isla Vista Foot Patrol that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has decided against the use video surveillance cameras in Isla Vista over Halloween Weekend 2022. While Isla Vista Foot Patrol is not at liberty to disclose the myriad of factors that ultimately went into this decision, the EVPLA office was informed that the concerns, frustrations, and reservations voiced by UCSB students and Isla Vista community members at recent public community forums were taken into consideration.
Paddling to Survive

I’ve only lied a few times. I can usually deflect the question or give a truthfully vague response, but sometimes only a lie can save me — and spare the asker an answer that’s probably more than they bargained for. It’s a reasonable question, as I’m known...
Car Leadership Award

I just returned from the California Association of REALTORS® (CAR) Fall Meeting in Long Beach. There was a lot of good information to come out of the three day meetings, and I will be covering all of that in next week’s article. This week however I would like to spotlight two amazing individuals that definitely went above and beyond their normal Herculean efforts to earn the very prestigious CAR Leadership Award.
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Five County Schools with Technology Needs

SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 26, 2022 – To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Frank John Bermudes

Just eight months after the loss of his youngest son, Kevin Paul, Frank passed away peacefully at S.B. Cottage Hospital on October 6, 2022 at 78 years of age after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank was born at Saint Francis Hospital on May 5,1944 to Michael and...
Seeking Civility in Los Olivos

As a 34-year resident of Los Olivos, I have been watching with interest the challenges our community faces with regards to our septic dilemma. We have known for decades that the time would come when the community would be faced with coming up with a solution to that problem. That time has arrived. With the debate growing increasing vocal and opinions expressed ad nauseum, I decided to attend the last monthly meeting of the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD).
Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely

It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
Santa Barbara Outlasted by Pasadena Poly in CIF Quarterfinals

The Dons’ quest to repeat as CIF champions slipped away. Visiting Pasadena Poly closed the fourth and final set with eight straight points to eliminate the Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball team in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20, on Wednesday night at J.R. Richards gymnasium.
Official Ballot Drop Box Installed at UCSB Student Resource Building

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Elections Division is notifying voters that the Official Ballot Drop Box serving the UCSB and Isla Vista areas has been relocated from the IV Sheriff Foot Patrol Station to the Student Resource Building located on the UCSB Campus.
Sheriff’s Office Shares Information for Upcoming Halloween Operation in Isla Vista

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to share information from frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2022 Halloween weekend. The Sheriff’s Office worked together with community stakeholders as well as allied agency partners to plan for the safety of the residents and guests who will be celebrating Halloween in the Isla Vista area. As a result of planning meetings, community feedback and review of activity in the area for the preceding weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has developed a scalable operation plan with responsive staffing levels and presence based on activity and the ability of first responders to effectively manage safety and security.
ON Culture | Around the World with Santa Barbara Artists

This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on October 21, 2022. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. ON the Walls. The intersection of theater and the NFL comes to the heart of the Big Apple this fall,...
Solvang Theaterfest’s IMAGINE! Building the Future Capital Campaign Reached Its Goal

We greatly appreciate our almost 500 donors (including individuals, couples, families, businesses, and foundations) for their strong support. Moreover, we especially thank the many donors who contributed more than once resulting in over 800 donations. The outpouring of community commitment to the Solvang Festival Theater was simply amazing and a testament to its local importance.
SOLVANG, CA

