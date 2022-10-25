ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dtpo3_0ilkZT5O00

LONDON (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.

Adidas said Tuesday that it conducted a “thorough review” and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the move.

Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

He recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other comments. He was also criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

Ye’s talent agency, CAA, dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about him.

Hollywood talent agency CAA cuts ties with Kanye West

The Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye last week, according to Women’s Wear Daily. JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye’s antisemitic comments.

In recent weeks, Ye has also ended his company’s association with Gap and has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers.

After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy conservative social network Parler.

Demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass Saturday unfurled a banner praising Ye’s antisemitic comments, prompting an outcry on social media as celebrities and others said they stand with Jewish people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Man Killed by Train in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) According to police it happened around 11 AM on Tuesday morning. A man was walking his bicycle over train tracks when he was struck by an east bound train. Police responded quickly but the man was dead on arrival. In their statement about the incident, Amtrak told us that nobody on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Twitter: Influential network with a relatively limited audience

Purchased by Elon Musk for $44 billion, Twitter is popular with politicians, journalists and celebrities, but the social media giant draws a smaller user base than some competitors, including Facebook.  - Less than Facebook - At the end of the second quarter, Twitter counted nearly 238 million daily active users on the platform -- a figure overshadowed by the some 1.98 billion claimed by Facebook. 
KREX

Fruita’s Truck-N-Treat Event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Ciara Depinto stops by the studio to highlight Halloween events this weekend in Fruita, CO. This Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., the community can enjoy the City of Fruita’s annual Truck-N-Treat event and the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce’s Trick-or-Treat Street event.
FRUITA, CO
KREX

A new type of therapy offered through Harmony Acres

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — There are all kinds of therapy. For some it can look like an ice bath, for others, maybe a counseling session or even the spa. Tonight, our Khira Isaacs shows you a place where veterans learn to ride out life’s challenges. “Harmony started just with the intention of creating a […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

META launches Voting Information Center on all platforms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In honor of National Voter Registration Day in the U.S., Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram launched two new updates to help people receive information for the upcoming elections. One update is the Voting Information Center on both Facebook and Instagram. This center serves as a one-stop shop to […]
COLORADO STATE
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva

Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set .” Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that...
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy