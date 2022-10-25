The 5-2 Chiefs won’t have Frank Clark for the next two games. The league has suspended the Kansas City defensive end under the NFL’s Conduct Policy. The punishment arises from felony weapons charges filed in 2021 against Clark. The case was resolved in September after Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO