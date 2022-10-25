ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hutch Post

🏈 Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL suspends Frank Clark for two games under Personal Conduct Policy

The 5-2 Chiefs won’t have Frank Clark for the next two games. The league has suspended the Kansas City defensive end under the NFL’s Conduct Policy. The punishment arises from felony weapons charges filed in 2021 against Clark. The case was resolved in September after Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Headlines for Thursday

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an award given to college football’s top scholar-athlete. Finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and earn an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 6 and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship. Other finalists include Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse and UTSA offensive lineman Ahofitu Maka.
INDIANA STATE
Perez named Silver Slugger finalist

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named a finalist for a 2022 Louisville Silver Slugger Award, as announced today by Louisville Slugger. Perez is one of six finalists among American League catchers, joining Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk, Houston’s Martín Maldonado, Oakland’s Sean Murphy, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

