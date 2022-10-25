Read full article on original website
🏈 Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Week 8 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Four-Team, 6.5-Point Teaser
This four-team teaser bet offers a healthy return at +230.
NFL suspends Frank Clark for two games under Personal Conduct Policy
The 5-2 Chiefs won’t have Frank Clark for the next two games. The league has suspended the Kansas City defensive end under the NFL’s Conduct Policy. The punishment arises from felony weapons charges filed in 2021 against Clark. The case was resolved in September after Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Colts update status of Shaquille Leonard and Kwity Paye ahead of Commanders game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shaquille Leonard is back. The Colts All-Pro linebacker will be active for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET game against the Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. They're ruling out...
Lebron James trashes Dallas Cowboys ownership, switches allegiance to Browns
NBA legend Lebron James says he has ended his Dallas Cowboys fandom, and is now switching his allegiance to the
Sports Headlines for Thursday
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an award given to college football’s top scholar-athlete. Finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and earn an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 6 and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship. Other finalists include Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse and UTSA offensive lineman Ahofitu Maka.
Sean McDonough talks with Jeanna Trotman seven years after "trouble with snap"
It's been seven years since ESPN's Sean McDonough's "trouble with the snap" call. Whether it is iconic or traumatic, it goes down as one of the most memorable moments in college football.
Perez named Silver Slugger finalist
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named a finalist for a 2022 Louisville Silver Slugger Award, as announced today by Louisville Slugger. Perez is one of six finalists among American League catchers, joining Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk, Houston’s Martín Maldonado, Oakland’s Sean Murphy, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman.
