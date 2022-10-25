Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro police talk rules of the road, Halloween safety | Part 2
We see it almost every day, drivers ignoring the rules of the road. Whether it's driving through a bus stop, speeding or simply forgetting to give a pedestrian the r.
Get a taste of the 41st Annual Sonker Festival being held in Mount Airy
ROCKFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a dessert native to Surry County with a funny name. Sonker is juicier than a cobbler, made with local fruits in season and is large enough to feed farming families. While locals enjoy long-time family recipes, visitors can get a taste along the Surry Sonker Trail. The trail includes eight […]
'The harder he rebelled.' NC teenager's tragic choice is lesson in youth decision-making
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The highway of life has countless on-ramps. One wrong choice can re-route a path with no U-turn. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports the leading cause of death in teenagers is not homicide, not suicide, but car wrecks. Two in three of those teenagers are boys.
WXII 12
Guilford County Schools teacher assistant saves choking student
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools teacher's assistant saved one of her students. On Sept. 21, Megan Hamilton of Northern Elementary School was on lunch duty, when one of the students came up to her. At first, she thought he was about to throw up, but she quickly realized Cade, the student, was choking.
'Lot of police': Woman shot and killed in Hillside Park next to preschool in Durham
Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in a park overnight.
Medical community responds after rogue nurse charged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist officials are assuring the community they will never let something like this happen again. “What has alleged to have taken place certainly does not represent the very high standards of safety and integrity that our dedicated teammates take pride in and display each and every day,” Denise Potter with Wake Forest Baptist said.
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
wfmynews2.com
Aggies show off their pride at annual GHOE 5K run/walk
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's homecoming is one of the biggest events for the city of Greensboro and the festivities and activities grow by the year. One of the newer events, not only gives Aggies something fun and fitness related to enjoying but allows them to give back to the A&T community as well.
Get the best care: What to do before, during and after a hospital stay
GREENSBORO, N.C. — While we're all familiar with hospitals in general, we don't use the same terminology. Nurses and doctors speak a different language, so don't be afraid to ask questions. “You should go over it in your own words, repeat it back to them, and make sure you...
wfmynews2.com
More than a thousand Guilford County School students are behind on routine immunizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The deadline has come and gone for Guilford County School students to get routine immunization forms turned in. Yet, school officials said more than a thousand students have not gotten their required vaccines. To get students up to date on their shots GCS has partnered with...
WBTM
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes; ‘It’s time for me to give it up,’ owner says
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved local barbecue joint is closing its doors. On Wednesday, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson said he is looking to either sell the location or hang on to it with the possibility of reopening in the future. “I’m 73 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 60 years, and […]
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
GCS teacher assistant who saved choking student announced as employee of the month
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announces teacher assistant as their employee of the month after saving a student who was choking. Megan Hamilton, a teacher assistant at Northern Elementary School, was helping with lunch duty, when a fourth grader began choking on a hot dog. Hamilton acted quickly,...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
thestokesnews.com
Family restaurant opens in Pinnacle
Stokes county has a new dual family owned restaurant in Pinnacle. Elizabeth Howard and Amanda Groce have opened up Southern Charm Grill at 1424 Perch Road in Pinnacle. Both owners are a native of Stokes county. Howard and her family have lived in Pinnacle for 43 years. Her family puts on an annual Christmas display on Bradley Road in Pinnacle where you and your family can ride or walk through and enjoy a gorgeous Christmas display. Howard is married to Erik and they have two children Emma and EJ. Groce lived in King for 20 years and now resides in Rural Hall with her husband Adam and their three children Ashlynn, Joslynn and Richie. Both ladies ran Southern Charm Grill in a food truck for the past four months. The food truck quickly became a success. They had a two-year goal to open a restaurant in the future but their dream came true much faster than expected. They have a passion for delivering quality food while creating a fun family atmosphere.
wfmynews2.com
19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
