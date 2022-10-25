ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

rockmnation.com

Mizzou WBB tops Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in Exhibition

For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, basketball was being played against another team at Mizzou Arena last night (albeit in an exhibition, but still). The Missouri Women’s Basketball team opened up exhibition play with a 70-27 blowout victory over Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers started the game...
rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: The defensive renaissance is powered by young cornerbacks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. You all remember last year’s defense. Yes, it was bad. This year’s defense is NOT...
rockmnation.com

Missouri Football Offensive Presser: South Carolina Week

Through seven games, the Missouri Tigers showcase a 3-4 record. On offense, specifically, Mizzou has struggled with consistency, averaging an underwhelming 24 points per game, good for 12th in the SEC. These numbers come despite three one-possession losses to Auburn, Georgia and Florida, respectively. For those close losses to become...
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Noah Carter

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
