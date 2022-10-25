There's no doubt that the slow cooker makes everything easier. Once fall and the cooler months roll around, many people bust out their beloved crockpots to make warm meals for the family without the headache and hassle of really cooking. According to Watson Lake Inn, cowboy beans are super-popular in the southern United States and they have a fun backstory. Cowboys out on the trail would pack up beans since they were easy to transport, store, and cook. Once they arrived at their final destination, they would make a big batch to serve. But instead of just plain old beans, the cowboys spiced things up with a tangy sauce to add plenty of flavor.

