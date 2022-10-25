Read full article on original website
Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde, and Lime Crema
Utilize your air fryer to make these these crispy cod strips that are the perfect size to stuff in a taco — with room for toppings Let's leave the task of deep-frying foods to restaurants. The mess it makes at home just isn't worth it! Especially when an air fryer does such a great job of making crispy coatings, like with these fish fingers. They are the perfect size to stuff in a fish taco — with room for toppings. Air Fryer Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Salsa Verde,...
Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans Recipe
There's no doubt that the slow cooker makes everything easier. Once fall and the cooler months roll around, many people bust out their beloved crockpots to make warm meals for the family without the headache and hassle of really cooking. According to Watson Lake Inn, cowboy beans are super-popular in the southern United States and they have a fun backstory. Cowboys out on the trail would pack up beans since they were easy to transport, store, and cook. Once they arrived at their final destination, they would make a big batch to serve. But instead of just plain old beans, the cowboys spiced things up with a tangy sauce to add plenty of flavor.
Easy no-bake pumpkin spice latte bites recipe
If you love pumpkin spice everything, these simple no-bake pumpkin spice latte bites are the perfect play on your favorite seasonal drink this Thanksgiving.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
Garlic Roasted Cauliflower
This super simple Garlic Roasted Cauliflower is the perfect flavor-packed, healthy side dish for any meal. Ready to serve in 45 minutes!. This easy garlic roasted cauliflower is as easy as it is delicious! And makes a perfect side to any meal. In this roasted cauliflower tutorial, we’re teaching you how to roast the perfect cauliflower with just a few simple ingredients.
