klkntv.com
Drought is one of the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau spoke on Thursday about the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. The most important concerns being crop input costs and drought. Experts say that farm income is up, but the cost of production has soared to record levels, meaning...
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Tree plantings planned in every county to mark the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day
LINCOLN — Travelers set goals to visit every state, bicyclers aspire to ride across the country, and mountaineers seek the highest peaks. But if you’re a tree lover, you plant trees. And to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, the tourism agency in Nebraska City — the...
thereader.com
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
News Channel Nebraska
Drought expands to 42 percent of Nebraska
PLATTSMOUTH - Cassgram reports the Platte River has dried up in parts of central Nebraska, including the Columbus area. The latest drought map shows the extreme drought area of northeast Nebraska spreading southerly and westerly. The exceptional drought of southwest Nebraska is impacting portions of nine counties. Exceptional drought, the...
WOWT
Election 2022 explainer: Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters are mulling an initiative that would require a valid ID in order to cast a ballot. 6 News took a closer look at Initiative 432. Many worry about what it will do to the growing number of Nebraskans who cast a ballot through the mail.
KETV.com
Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska
Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
kfornow.com
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
klkntv.com
Bobcat found dead in Nebraska after recent fire torched thousands of acres
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands says a bobcat was found dead on Highway 2 on Wednesday morning. This was north of where the Bovee Fire burned almost 19,000 acres earlier this month, near the Nebraska National Forest. Officials say since bobcats are forest dwellers, the...
journaldemocrat.com
Ambulances in Nebraska
It’s no secret: my goal in the Legislature is to help Southeast Nebraska thrive, from cutting taxes and unfunded mandates to investing in our people and communities. Today, we’ll cover an investment to refresh our rural ambulances. This past legislative session, LB 1014 passed with funds to help...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Scott Zimmerman
OMAHA, Neb. — He's the third party candidate on the ballot for Nebraska governor you might not have heard much about--Scott Zimmerman. The 48-year-old certified school teacher is running as a Libertarian. He describes himself as unscripted and non-political. "I'm tired of politics as usual. I'm tired of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Nebraska deer hunters reminded to follow four key safety rules
The November firearm deer season is quickly approaching, and hunters are reminded to follow the four primary rules of firearm safety:. Always point the muzzle of your firearm in a safe direction;. Be sure of your target, what is in front of it, and what is beyond it; and. Keep...
Sioux City Journal
Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers
There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control.
klkntv.com
Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
thelines.com
WarHorse Casino First Sports Betting Location In Nebraska
WarHorse Casino in Lincoln will be the first location to host odds. The operator opened its doors earlier this fall. Nebraska passed sports betting legislation two years ago but has not created regulations in all this time. Now with the rules approved, residents can expect to see sports betting options at WarHorse Casino in short order.
KETV.com
Report: Some Nebraska patients waiting 6-plus months for discharge
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association released a troubling report on health care in the state. It shows dozens of patients are forced to wait it out at the hospital, sometimes for months, when they could be somewhere else. With input from 92 member hospitals, the report highlights...
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
1011now.com
A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
