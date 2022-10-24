ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Drought expands to 42 percent of Nebraska

PLATTSMOUTH - Cassgram reports the Platte River has dried up in parts of central Nebraska, including the Columbus area. The latest drought map shows the extreme drought area of northeast Nebraska spreading southerly and westerly. The exceptional drought of southwest Nebraska is impacting portions of nine counties. Exceptional drought, the...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Election 2022 explainer: Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters are mulling an initiative that would require a valid ID in order to cast a ballot. 6 News took a closer look at Initiative 432. Many worry about what it will do to the growing number of Nebraskans who cast a ballot through the mail.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska

Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
journaldemocrat.com

Ambulances in Nebraska

It’s no secret: my goal in the Legislature is to help Southeast Nebraska thrive, from cutting taxes and unfunded mandates to investing in our people and communities. Today, we’ll cover an investment to refresh our rural ambulances. This past legislative session, LB 1014 passed with funds to help...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Scott Zimmerman

OMAHA, Neb. — He's the third party candidate on the ballot for Nebraska governor you might not have heard much about--Scott Zimmerman. The 48-year-old certified school teacher is running as a Libertarian. He describes himself as unscripted and non-political. "I'm tired of politics as usual. I'm tired of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers

There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
thelines.com

WarHorse Casino First Sports Betting Location In Nebraska

WarHorse Casino in Lincoln will be the first location to host odds. The operator opened its doors earlier this fall. Nebraska passed sports betting legislation two years ago but has not created regulations in all this time. Now with the rules approved, residents can expect to see sports betting options at WarHorse Casino in short order.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Report: Some Nebraska patients waiting 6-plus months for discharge

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association released a troubling report on health care in the state. It shows dozens of patients are forced to wait it out at the hospital, sometimes for months, when they could be somewhere else. With input from 92 member hospitals, the report highlights...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm

Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy