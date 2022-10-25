Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
moabsunnews.com
Science Moab: Coming down from the La Sals
The Colorado River is the most prominent feature of Moab’s waterways, but the key to its existence is the La Sal Mountains. With peaks over 12,000 feet, the La Sal Mountains contain the snowpack that each year recharges several aquifers that produce potable water for Moab. This week, Science...
ksl.com
Utah deputy twirling lasso in search for Black man prompts calls for training, accountability
MOAB – As a Grand County sheriff's deputy searches for a shoplifting suspect in July, a rope repeatedly pops into view of her body camera, sometimes coiled in her hand and other times twirling in the air ahead of her. The unusual sight draws questions from observers in Moab,...
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0