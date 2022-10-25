Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Astros fan Jalen Hurts addresses who he is rooting for in World Series
Jalen Hurts is from Houston and a big fan of their local teams, but he is reevaluating things for the World Series. Hurts’ hometown Astros are facing the Phillies in the World Series. Hurts is now arguably the most prominent athlete in the city of Philadelphia. As the starting quarterback of the undefeated Eagles, it wouldn’t go over well with his city if he were rooting for the rival team in the Fall Classic. Hurts seems to understand that.
Yardbarker
Texans Make Four Roster Moves
Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad. Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list. Grugier-Hill reported approached the team asking to be released and the Texans’ brass...
Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Comments / 0