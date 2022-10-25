ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Astros fan Jalen Hurts addresses who he is rooting for in World Series

Jalen Hurts is from Houston and a big fan of their local teams, but he is reevaluating things for the World Series. Hurts’ hometown Astros are facing the Phillies in the World Series. Hurts is now arguably the most prominent athlete in the city of Philadelphia. As the starting quarterback of the undefeated Eagles, it wouldn’t go over well with his city if he were rooting for the rival team in the Fall Classic. Hurts seems to understand that.
Yardbarker

Texans Make Four Roster Moves

Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad. Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list. Grugier-Hill reported approached the team asking to be released and the Texans’ brass...
CBS Philly

Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
