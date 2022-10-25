Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
qrockonline.com
Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”
Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
959theriver.com
Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager
The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
DuPage County Board chairman candidates hit airwaves to convince voters in tight race
Illinois State Rep. Deb Conroy and current board member Greg Hart are in a hotly-contested race to be DuPage County Board chairman.
Labor group: Joliet hospital has punished nurses for complaining about staffing levels
More nurses are speaking out about staffing shortages and discipline being meted out to others who’ve spoken out at a hospital in suburban Joliet.
25newsnow.com
Water trouble at Stateville Correctional Center forces some inmates to move
JOLIET (25 News Now) - Some of the inmates as Stateville Correctional Center were moved Thursday. Water problems in the Quarter House at the Joliet Prison started back in August when a mechanical problem took one of the facility’s two water heaters offline. Parts to repair it were delayed...
$14M in grants now available to Cook County organizations who could help offer health care
The Cook County Public Health Department started accepting applications from groups looking to help offer care to residents. Cook County Health’s COO Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck said they’re awarding $14 million in federal COVID relief in the form of grants.
WTOV 9
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes pay raises for mayor, city clerk and city treasurer
CHICAGO (TND) — Despite saying last month she wasn’t “focused” on how much money is tied to her position as mayor, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed an ordinance this week to raise her own salary, as well as the salaries of the city clerk and treasurer.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024
The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
Kankakee school board votes to fire teacher recorded using racial slur
Superintendent Dr. Genevra Walters said the act was 'absolutely unacceptable.'
Orland Park, Lansing among law enforcement agencies seeking K9 grant
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Some area police departments are in need of your vote. Nearly three dozen law enforcement agencies across the state are participating in the nationwide Aftermath K9 Grant contest. Officials said there are six $2,500 grants up for grabs to help departments fund their K9 programs. Locally,...
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Orland Park mayor warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
CHICAGO - Crime in Illinois could "spiral out of control" after a new law overhauling the state's criminal justice system goes into effect in January, the mayor of a Chicago suburb said. "When I said that this is the most dangerous law I've ever seen, I believe that," said Orland...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: New law is a 'get out of jail free card,' former prosecutor says
CHICAGO - The SAFE-T Act is a 700-page bill that reforms Illinois’ criminal justice system in many ways, including increasing police oversight and supporting crime victims. The controversy, however, has focused on the elimination of cash bail, and a former Cook County prosecutor tells FOX 32 Chicago he's concerned about another aspect.
Lightfoot proposes annual pay raise for Chicago’s mayor capped at 5%
Chicago’s mayor hasn’t gotten a pay raise since 2006. Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot have all been paid $216,210 a year, but Lightfoot is proposing the raise be capped at 5% for the position.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
oakpark.com
A ban on gas-powered blowers is within reach
In April of this year, I wrote a letter to the editor about the noise and air pollution generated by gas-powered blowers and asked the community to work with me to get these machines banned in Oak Park and River Forest. Twenty people emailed me and joined a Zoom call to organize; a smaller but devoted subgroup came together to work on this issue over the summer.
wivr1017.com
County unveils plan for new Animal Control Facility
A short press conference was held this morning to kick of the planned construction for a new sight for Kankakee County Animal Control. Animal Control Director Kari Laird said the new facility on Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais is projected to hold up to 40 dogs along with an undetermined number of cats, where the current facility is only big enough for about 25 K-9’s. She says there’ll be more room for those that visit the shelter as well.
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
