ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qrockonline.com

Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”

Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act

Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager

The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
JOLIET, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024

The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

A ban on gas-powered blowers is within reach

In April of this year, I wrote a letter to the editor about the noise and air pollution generated by gas-powered blowers and asked the community to work with me to get these machines banned in Oak Park and River Forest. Twenty people emailed me and joined a Zoom call to organize; a smaller but devoted subgroup came together to work on this issue over the summer.
OAK PARK, IL
wivr1017.com

County unveils plan for new Animal Control Facility

A short press conference was held this morning to kick of the planned construction for a new sight for Kankakee County Animal Control. Animal Control Director Kari Laird said the new facility on Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais is projected to hold up to 40 dogs along with an undetermined number of cats, where the current facility is only big enough for about 25 K-9’s. She says there’ll be more room for those that visit the shelter as well.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy