Louisiana Has Highest Flu Activity in the Country, According to Walgreens Flu Index

Jude Walker

In case you were wondering, "how bad is the flu this year?", here's the answer. It's not good in Louisiana.

Walgreens announced on Monday that Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country. This is according to the 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index.

According to their Index, overall flu activity is more than 10 times higher nationwide when compared to the 2021-2022 flu season and has more than doubled over the past two weeks.

“As we head into the fall and winter seasons, our data show significantly higher flu activity early this year when compared to other flu seasons and it’s increasing across the United States, especially in southern cities,” said Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens. “As we return to pre-pandemic activities and spend more time indoors without a mask or social distancing, we are more vulnerable to respiratory infections. To help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this season, the best thing you can do is schedule your annual flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster at Walgreens in one convenient stop.”

grinvalds

During the week of October 10, flu activity was the highest in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Several major cities, including New Orleans, Houston and Mobile were designated the top ten areas with the most widespread flu activity so far this flu season.

Here are the top 10 states and metro areas with the highest flu activity, according to Walgreens:

Top 10 DMAs with Highest Flu Activity

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas Columbus-Tupelo-West Point-Houston, Mississippi Corpus Christi, Texas Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas New Orleans, Louisiana Columbus, Georgia Houston, Texas Lafayette, Louisiana Mobile, Alabama-Pensacola-Fort Walton Beach, Florida Montgomery-Selma, Alabama

Top 10 States with Highest Flu Activity

Louisiana Mississippi Texas Alabama Georgia Arkansas South Carolina Puerto Rico North Carolina

