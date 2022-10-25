Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Albany Herald
‘Feud: Capote’s Women’ Adds Treat Williams to Star-Studded Cast
The Season 2 cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud on FX continues to grow as Treat Williams joins the Capote’s Women ensemble in the pivotal role of former CBS executive Bill Paley. The new season is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral
A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
17 Hilarious Neighbors Who Refused To Hold Back With Their Halloween Decorations
Some houses go for spooky. They went for the comedy.
Albany Herald
Katy Perry explains her eye twitch moment as a 'party trick'
Katy Perry had been performing during her "Play Las Vegas" residency on Sunday evening, when her eye began to visibly twitch, much like a doll. She tried to fix it as her right eye remained open. Perry shared a video of the on stage moment on Instagram, writing alongside a...
Albany Herald
Evan Rachel Wood Teases Her Version of Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (VIDEO)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming, and it’s about to get really, well, weird!. The Roku Channel movie, which tells the not-so-true tale of how popular satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) rose to stardom is taking a lot of off-the-rails liberties with pop culture history. That’s particularly true with Al’s love life where, in the film, we see him enter into a serious romance with chart-topper Madonna (played by Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood).
Albany Herald
‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families
Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...
Albany Herald
Stephen Colbert Reveals His Picks for New Host of ‘The Daily Show’
The host of CBS‘ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, has named the two candidates he would like to see take over The Daily Show after Trevor Noah makes his departure. Colbert addressed the situation on Thursday’s (October 27) episode of Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God, which airs after The Daily Show each Thursday and is executive produced by the late-night host. During his appearance on the show, Colbert was asked who he thought would make a good replacement for the departing Noah.
Rick Ross Has 7-Figure Watch Delivered To His Home By Armed Security
On Thursday (Oct. 27), Rick Ross shared a video of himself receiving a special delivery to his home by armed personnel. In the clip, the “biggest bawse” meets a van in his driveway, where two men give him a huge box containing a luxurious timepiece. “This that Jacob delivery. Heavy weight,” Rozay boasted in the video. “They gotta be heavily armed when they making a Rozay delivery from Jacob. It ain’t normal. It ain’t regular.”More from VIBE.comRick Ross Unveils New Flavors For Wingstop Chicken SandwichesEarn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging Financial Literacy With Hip-HopLil Wayne Adds Rick Ross...
Albany Herald
After brands dump Kanye West, many people ask: What took so long?
Earlier this week Adidas ended its partnership with rapper and fashion designer Ye (who previously went by Kanye West). Its decision came around the same time that a flurry of other companies also cut ties with the artist — but weeks after Ye began making offensive remarks. Many wondered:...
Taylor Swift Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" With Eddie Redmayne And It Was A Total "Nightmare"
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
Albany Herald
Niall Horan is dropping new music and heading out on tour
Niall Horan is going to have a busy 2023. The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to announce he has new music and a tour coming in the near future.
Albany Herald
'The White Lotus' relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience
"The White Lotus" hasn't lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It's an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.
Albany Herald
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Albany Herald
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Won’t Premiere in 2023
Fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon might become mad Targaryen kings and queens upon learning they will have to wait well over a year for another season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture that the series...
