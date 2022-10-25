Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Falls Church News-Press
15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far
Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
alxnow.com
Alexandria mayor to present multi-year plan to rename streets named after Confederate soldiers
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson says that he wants to reignite the conversation over renaming streets named after Confederate heroes of the Civil War. There are dozens of Alexandria streets named after Confederate soldiers, and Wilson says that it will take a multi-year process to rename the streets. “Yes, multi-year, to...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
School Safety Is 'Top Priority,' ACPS Officials Say
School safety has been a concern for parents of ACPS students since long before the recent, high-profile incidents involving ACPS students, including the off-campus stabbing death of Alexandria City High School student, Luis Mejia Hernandez, on May 24. Wednesday evening, the Alexandria Council of PTAs (PTAC), Alexandria City Public Schools...
ffxnow.com
New report shows Vienna is losing its trees
Over the last ten years, Vienna has been steadily losing its tree canopy. In an assessment report submitted to the Vienna Town Council earlier this month, staff found that the city’s tree canopy cover has been reduced by approximately 163 acres — or 13% — since 2011.
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
alxnow.com
City Manager: Trading height for affordable housing means ‘unlikely’ impact on historic districts
The most contentious part of last Monday’s Agenda Alexandria discussion on building heights was when City Manager Jim Parajon told the audience that the City Council’s priorities on affordable housing have the best interests of residents in mind. Many members of the audience voiced disapproval by groaning, “No,”...
ggwash.org
These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia
We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
alxnow.com
New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing
The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. leaders call for investigation into Va. Dept. of Elections' incorrect mailer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County leaders are now calling for a "full investigation" after the Virginia Department of Elections mistakenly directed more than 30,000 Northern Virginia voters to the wrong polling place. The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that a "printing issue" was to blame...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
District Biscuit Co. to Open in Del Ray
A chef's pandemic project is looking to expand from farmers' markets to a permanent location in Alexandria. District Biscuit Co. has applied for a permit to open a new venue at 3401 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Del Ray. The building once housed Silpancho's House, an El Salvadorian restaurant near the...
royalexaminer.com
Mixed Bag: Supervisors delay final action on Data Center Ordinance, rule on Short-Term rentals
There were 10 speakers for the Public Hearing. Local citizen John Lundburg asked the Board to delay approval of the Zoning ordinance change until a public meeting could be held where questions about data centers could be answered. He cited statistics from the Northern Virginia area, the largest concentration of data centers in the world, where county officials, particular in Loudoun County, where some 30% of county tax revenues come from data center taxes. Northern Virginia has more data centers than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th ranked markets combined, he noted, but adding, “What happens when technology changes and these buildings are no longer needed?”
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)
Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
tysonsreporter.com
Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
ffxnow.com
Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November
County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
ACPS, Alexandria Police, PTAC to Address School Safety Wednesday Evening
Safety concerns in Alexandria City Public Schools and outside of the buildings in the larger community has become an increasing concern among ACPS students, staff and parents. This Wednesday evening, the Alexandria Council of PTAs (PTAC), Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) and Parents for Safe Alexandria Schools (PSAS) will host a forum on public safety in the schools and community.
alxnow.com
Alexandria lowers speed limits on major West End streets
The City of Alexandria announced today that drivers will need to go a little slower in the West End. City Manager James Parajon said, following the unanimous recommendation from the Traffic and Parking Board, speed limits on a handful of corridors on the West End — including some major ones like North Beauregard Street, Seminary Road and King Street — will be reduced by around 10 miles per hour.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
City Lowers Speed Limits in West End
The City of Alexandria will is lowering the speed limits on several roads this fall in the West End of Alexandria. The most significant change is to the entire length of North Beauregard Street, 2.7 miles from Little River Turnpike to King Street. The posted speed limit is reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph, and the school zone drops from 25 mph to 15 mph.
Comments / 0