ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families

Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...
Fairfield Sun Times

Evan Rachel Wood Teases Her Version of Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (VIDEO)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming, and it’s about to get really, well, weird!. The Roku Channel movie, which tells the not-so-true tale of how popular satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) rose to stardom is taking a lot of off-the-rails liberties with pop culture history. That’s particularly true with Al’s love life where, in the film, we see him enter into a serious romance with chart-topper Madonna (played by Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood).
Fairfield Sun Times

‘City on a Hill’: Showtime Cancels Kevin Bacon Crime Drama After 3 Seasons

The Kevin Bacon crime drama City on a Hill has been canceled by Showtime after three seasons. The series starred Bacon as a veteran FBI agent Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as prosector on the rise Decourcy Ward. They worked together to tackle corruption in Boston. The network gave a statement regarding the decision to cancel on October 27.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Cast on Important Messages in Franchise (VIDEO)

There’s just something so special about Star Trek, and that continues with the multiple series of the franchise on now, including the animated Prodigy. Voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), and Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia) sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to tease its return on October 27.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Why Ken Jeong Thinks Beetle Is Mike Myers (VIDEO)

It’s Muppets Night on The Masked Singer, so prepare for an overload of cuteness! But it’s not all about the Muppets. There are still celebrities to unmask, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of a guess from Ken Jeong in the October 26 episode that doesn’t have everyone going “No, Ken!”
Fairfield Sun Times

‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen Dons the Red Suit Again in New Trailer

Disney+ has finally debuted the official trailer for its upcoming original series, The Santa Clauses, starring Tim Allen once again as Scott Calvin. Taking place after the original Santa Clause trilogy, the trailer above features a seasoned Claus whose been at the job slinging Christmas gifts for 30 years. But...
Fairfield Sun Times

‘A Friend of the Family’: Mckenna Grace on the Emotional Demands of Playing Jan Broberg

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for A Friend of the Family Episode 6, “Son of Perdition.”]. In A Friend of the Family Episode 6, Robert “B” Berchtold (played by an intentionally unsettling Jake Lacy) took his obsession with Mckenna Grace‘s Jan Broberg public, telling his wife, Gayle (Lio Tipton) and everyone around him that he intends to marry a teenager.

Comments / 0

Community Policy