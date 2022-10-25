Read full article on original website
Prince Jackson Just Reacted To Harry Styles Being Called The New "King Of Pop"
"When you look at where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference."
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families
Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...
Fairfield Sun Times
Evan Rachel Wood Teases Her Version of Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (VIDEO)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming, and it’s about to get really, well, weird!. The Roku Channel movie, which tells the not-so-true tale of how popular satirist “Weird Al” Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) rose to stardom is taking a lot of off-the-rails liberties with pop culture history. That’s particularly true with Al’s love life where, in the film, we see him enter into a serious romance with chart-topper Madonna (played by Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood).
Fairfield Sun Times
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Joins Apple’s ‘The Buccaneers’ Adaptation
Simone Kirby, best known for her roles in His Dark Materials and Peaky Blinders, has been cast in a key role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. The series, which joins the likes of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age as the...
17 Hilarious Neighbors Who Refused To Hold Back With Their Halloween Decorations
Some houses go for spooky. They went for the comedy.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘City on a Hill’: Showtime Cancels Kevin Bacon Crime Drama After 3 Seasons
The Kevin Bacon crime drama City on a Hill has been canceled by Showtime after three seasons. The series starred Bacon as a veteran FBI agent Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as prosector on the rise Decourcy Ward. They worked together to tackle corruption in Boston. The network gave a statement regarding the decision to cancel on October 27.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Cast on Important Messages in Franchise (VIDEO)
There’s just something so special about Star Trek, and that continues with the multiple series of the franchise on now, including the animated Prodigy. Voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), and Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia) sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to tease its return on October 27.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’: Life, Marriage & So Much More in Star-Studded Trailer (VIDEO)
Following the announcement of a premiere date, FX has finally released a new trailer for its upcoming series Fleishman Is In Trouble, starring Jesse Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman. In the footage above, we get a glimpse into the titular Fleishman’s life as a newly divorced man and his...
Fairfield Sun Times
VH1 Announces Holiday Movie Lineup Starring Gabourey Sidibe, Ashanti, Ne-Yo & More
The holiday season is almost upon us, as is a barrage of Christmas-related content, and VH1, Comedy Central as well as Paramount Network have six upcoming films to throw in the pot. VH1 is slated to release four original titles every Wednesday, starting November 30 through December 21, with films...
Taylor Swift Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" With Eddie Redmayne And It Was A Total "Nightmare"
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Why Ken Jeong Thinks Beetle Is Mike Myers (VIDEO)
It’s Muppets Night on The Masked Singer, so prepare for an overload of cuteness! But it’s not all about the Muppets. There are still celebrities to unmask, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of a guess from Ken Jeong in the October 26 episode that doesn’t have everyone going “No, Ken!”
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen Dons the Red Suit Again in New Trailer
Disney+ has finally debuted the official trailer for its upcoming original series, The Santa Clauses, starring Tim Allen once again as Scott Calvin. Taking place after the original Santa Clause trilogy, the trailer above features a seasoned Claus whose been at the job slinging Christmas gifts for 30 years. But...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘A Friend of the Family’: Mckenna Grace on the Emotional Demands of Playing Jan Broberg
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for A Friend of the Family Episode 6, “Son of Perdition.”]. In A Friend of the Family Episode 6, Robert “B” Berchtold (played by an intentionally unsettling Jake Lacy) took his obsession with Mckenna Grace‘s Jan Broberg public, telling his wife, Gayle (Lio Tipton) and everyone around him that he intends to marry a teenager.
