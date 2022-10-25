Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - It has been a decade since superstorm sandy ripped through the Caribbean. Before slamming into neighboring states, Connecticut was also hit on the coast. State officials looked at the challenges ahead for our shoreline. Climate change was one of them that increased the intensity of storms. Senator Blumenthal stated a new Amtrak bridge could help our environment.
Eyewitness News
States with the most powerful voters: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the midterm elections less two weeks away, the personal finance website WalletHub came up with a list of the states with the most and least powerful voters. WalletHub put Connecticut as the 21st state with the most powerful voters. The site’s researchers said they identified...
Eyewitness News
BBB warns of job scam by company claiming to be in CT
(WFSB) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a job scam by a company called Ship Adventure Post, which is claiming to be in Connecticut. According to the BBB of Connecticut, from September 28 to October 17 they received 10 reports claiming they were contacted by Delta Vision.
Eyewitness News
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in CT
(WFSB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Lottery. CT Lottery reported that a single ticket matched the five white balls. The ticket did not match the Powerball and Power Play. Wednesday’s numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and the Powerball was...
Eyewitness News
Police search for man wanted in Winsted gas station theft
WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who stole from a gas station in Winsted. Authorities said the incident happened Tuesday at Gas Man on Main Street. A man stole a display of phone charging cables from the store, police said. Winchester Police said the suspect...
Comments / 0