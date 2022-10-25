ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albia Newspapers

‘Nancy Drew’ to End With Season 4 on CW, EPs Promise ‘Worthy and Resonant Payoff’

Sad news for Nancy Drew fans, as The CW confirms that the upcoming fourth season of the series will be its last. Showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor released a joint statement on the decision. “We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality, and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes, and among our studio and network partners,” they said.
WHIO Dayton

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK — (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
Albia Newspapers

Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline

Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

