TCN Named a Product Challenger in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center as a Service – CX Europe and U.K. Report

The new data center, which forms part of NTT’s expansion into Africa, will have a capacity of 12MW covering 6,000m² once fully built out. NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, announced the opening of its latest data center in Johannesburg, South Africa. Johannesburg 1 Data Center is part of NTT’s expansion into the African continent with a capacity of 12MW covering 6,000m² of IT space once fully built out. The technical infrastructure is supported by N+1 uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), N+1 generator backup, and highly redundant cooling systems. This will provide clients with dedicated sustainable infrastructure, operational control and the design flexibility required to support their high-performance needs.

