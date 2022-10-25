TCN Named a Product Challenger in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center as a Service – CX Europe and U.K. Report

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
TDCX named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services SG/MY 2022 report
Achieves leadership position for its Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX capabilities across Singapore and Malaysia. TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group1 (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.
salestechstar.com
Service Providers Boost Asian Contact Center Innovation
Outsourced automation, security and analytics capabilities help companies in Singapore and Malaysia meet new customer and workforce needs, ISG Provider Lens report says. Many enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia are responding to changing work modes and consumer preferences by tapping into contact center customer experience services from outside partners, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Confianz Global Inc. has joined hands with powerhouse Acumatica Cloud ERP
Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Anoop Menon, the founder and CEO of the Confianz said:. “This is a major partnership for us. In the last 14 years, we have been in...
salestechstar.com
Redstor Adds MSP and Channel Visionary Paul Franks as Strategic Advisor
Migration of Industry Veterans to Company Continues, Spurred by Platform Capabilities, Momentum and Market Dynamics. Redstor, the smart, cloud-first backup platform of choice for MSPs, announced that managed services provider (MSP) and channel visionary, Paul Franks, is now a strategic advisor to the company. Franks, who founded, grew and successfully sold two MSPs, is known for his sales, channel and marketing expertise, which has made him a leading consultant to operators in the space. His addition marks the continuation of industry veterans migrating to Redstor.
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
salestechstar.com
Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum
Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. “I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and...
salestechstar.com
Spend Matters Names Interos to List of Procurement Providers To Watch
Leading global B2B network cites Interos’ 350 million entity database and industry-first visual knowledge graph as differentiators in monitoring and managing global supply chain risk at scale. Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, today announced Spend Matters has named the company...
salestechstar.com
Truckstop and Bloomberg Intelligence Survey Shows Owner-Operators Facing More Challenging Conditions Ahead
Moderating economic activity and normalizing supply chains have reduced the need for capacity and are driving the outlook for rates and demand lower, leaving higher cost carriers worried about turning a profit in the coming months, according to the latest Bloomberg Intelligence | Truckstop survey of owner operators. “Sentiment among...
salestechstar.com
Low-code / No-code Veteran and Former IBM, Pega Executive Joins Kissflow as Sr. VP to Lead the Americas Business
Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow’s North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts. Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company’s strategy across four continents.
salestechstar.com
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
salestechstar.com
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore More Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution. SaleYee dropshipping announces a new partnership with EKM to support an accessible and inclusive dropshipping solution for UK-based distributors. Through the partnership between SaleYee dropshipping platform and EKM online shop provider, the two dropshipping professions will bring their omnibus resources and expertise to the eCommerce business.
salestechstar.com
nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
New partnership will make it easier for businesses to deliver omni-channel shopping experience. A new partnership is set to make it even easier for businesses to plan their supply chains and get orders to the right place at the right time. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has partnered with Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfilment.
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes , a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
salestechstar.com
Impact Analytics Raises Additional $10M Investment Following Banner Year in Consumer, Retail and Manufacturing
Argentum Expands Investment with AI/ML Innovator to Meet Demand. Impact Analytics, a leading provider of SaaS AI-based solutions for strategic and unified planning for retail, CPG, and supply chain, announced the closing of a $10-million round in growth financing led by Argentum Capital Partners IV, L.P. This funding is in addition to Argentum’s previous led investment of $11 million, secured in February 2021.
salestechstar.com
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
salestechstar.com
E-Core Achieves Application Development Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage
Designation Puts e-Core Among Expert Cloud App Developers Worldwide. e-Core, a leading solutions provider for cloud applications modernization, digital product development, and agile transformation, achieved the Application Development Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Becoming a Google Cloud Specialization Partner is the highest technical designation a partner can...
salestechstar.com
NTT Opens New Data Center in South Africa to Support Growing Digital Economy
The new data center, which forms part of NTT’s expansion into Africa, will have a capacity of 12MW covering 6,000m² once fully built out. NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, announced the opening of its latest data center in Johannesburg, South Africa. Johannesburg 1 Data Center is part of NTT’s expansion into the African continent with a capacity of 12MW covering 6,000m² of IT space once fully built out. The technical infrastructure is supported by N+1 uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), N+1 generator backup, and highly redundant cooling systems. This will provide clients with dedicated sustainable infrastructure, operational control and the design flexibility required to support their high-performance needs.
salestechstar.com
Ncontracts Names Michelle Amato as Chief Sales Officer
Regtech leader further expands leadership team with proven financial services sales executive. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, today announced that Michelle Amato has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the company experiences ongoing demand for its suite of products, Ms. Amato will lead Ncontracts’ sales team to support continued growth.
salestechstar.com
Hyland names industry veteran Chris McLaughlin Chief Revenue Officer
New role to drive Hyland’s sales, marketing, revenue operations and revenue growth efforts. Hyland, a leading content services provider, has named industry veteran Chris McLaughlin its new chief revenue officer. The role was designed to meet the demands of Hyland’s rapid global expansion, and McLaughlin will play an essential...
salestechstar.com
Magnate Worldwide Acquires Atlantic-Pacific Express, Strengthening its Domestic Expedited Premium Service Offerings
Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlantic-Pacific Express, a leading mission-critical logistics service provider, based in Columbia, South Carolina. Atlantic-Pacific Express is a strategic acquisition, augmenting our organic growth, adding to our TrumpCard domestic-specialty service capabilities, and expanding our industry solutions. Atlantic-Pacific’s presence in the Southeast region, industry expertise, and service capabilities enhances its existing offering, through our ASAP Expediting solutions, also based in Columbia, South Carolina.
Comments / 0