Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
E-Core Achieves Application Development Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage
Designation Puts e-Core Among Expert Cloud App Developers Worldwide. e-Core, a leading solutions provider for cloud applications modernization, digital product development, and agile transformation, achieved the Application Development Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Becoming a Google Cloud Specialization Partner is the highest technical designation a partner can...
Extensiv Releases Third Annual Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report to Identify Key Logistics Growth, Labor, Capacity, and Technology Trends
Extensiv delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced the results of the Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report. This is the third annual and industry’s only benchmark report focused exclusively on the 3PL warehouse industry. This year’s report highlighted the success 3PLs performing omnichannel fulfillment saw related to order volume and profitability growth as compared to other 3PLs.
79% of B2B Companies Neglect Customer Success Enablement, Despite Increased Focus on Customer Retention During Economic Slowdown
Future of Revenue Enablement 2022 Benchmark Report highlights shortcomings of traditional sales enablement leading to only 52% quota attainment. Mediafly, the leading Revenue Enablement platform, and RevOps Squared, a SaaS benchmark firm, today unveiled findings showing that while 58% of organizations have a Sales Enablement presence, only 21% include Customer Success in their strategy and just 10% extend support to Marketing teams. As companies face increasing pressure to retain customers and grow in this challenging economic environment, there is a significant opportunity to expand enablement to complete revenue teams, improving customer experience across every touchpoint, from research to onboarding, support to expansion.
Low-code / No-code Veteran and Former IBM, Pega Executive Joins Kissflow as Sr. VP to Lead the Americas Business
Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow’s North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts. Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company’s strategy across four continents.
TDCX named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services SG/MY 2022 report
Achieves leadership position for its Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX capabilities across Singapore and Malaysia. TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group1 (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.
BlackBerry Expands ISV Marketplace with New Partner Solutions
Strategic partnerships with independent software vendors deliver new tools to help businesses drive productivity and strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry Marketplace for Enterprise Software. ISV partners with...
CallRevu Launches ServiceVision To Maximize Customer Retention in Fixed Operations
CallRevu, the automotive industry’s best-selling conversation intelligence platform, announced the launch of its newly designed ServiceVision solution, a Fixed Operations customer engagement tool. As part of the CallRevu platform, ServiceVision enables Fixed Operations to enhance proactive customer communications, improve employee shortages, increase customer call answer rates, and other operational inefficiencies.
RFPIO Helps GEODIS Reduce 80% of Subject-matter Expert Reviews with Robust Response Management
GEODIS has streamlined its RFP response process with a refreshed content library. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has partnered with GEODIS, a leading global supply chain company, to expedite subject-matter expert (SME) reviews and streamline the RFP process. GEODIS provides third-party logistics services to more than 150,000 clients in 168 countries around the world. Responding to requests for proposal (RFPs) is central to the company’s business development efforts to attract new clients, expand service offerings, and increase revenue.
impact.com Launches New Global Agency Partner Program, Helping Agency Partners Grow, Drive More Value for Customers
Program gives impact.com agency partners access to dozens of new benefits including business referrals, certification courses and more. impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced the launch of its new Agency Partner Program, a global program offering dozens of benefits designed to deepen the company’s relationship with its most valued agency partners. The program will provide agencies with referral opportunities, certification courses offering training on the industry, co-marketing resources, technology benefits including a free impact.com account, and more designed to help agency partners grow and drive increased value for mutual customers and the industry at large.
Front Launches Front Integration Partner Program to Drive Greater Innovation Across Its Technology Ecosystem
Program to enable greater business value for partners and offer customers seamless access to richer portfolio of integrations. Front, a communication hub for building strong customer relationships, launched the Front Integration Partner Program to accelerate innovation and increase value for both partners and customers. With open APIs, Front already enables nearly 100 integrations with software and communication companies, including Salesforce, HubSpot, ClickUp, Aircall, and Dialpad. The Front Integration Partner Program will drive continued growth in integrations by delivering a foundation for a richer technology ecosystem.
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore More Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution. SaleYee dropshipping announces a new partnership with EKM to support an accessible and inclusive dropshipping solution for UK-based distributors. Through the partnership between SaleYee dropshipping platform and EKM online shop provider, the two dropshipping professions will bring their omnibus resources and expertise to the eCommerce business.
Spend Matters Names Interos to List of Procurement Providers To Watch
Leading global B2B network cites Interos’ 350 million entity database and industry-first visual knowledge graph as differentiators in monitoring and managing global supply chain risk at scale. Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, today announced Spend Matters has named the company...
How Partner Networks are Impactful for Business
When it comes to leveraging a business and boosting their presence in new domains and markets, presenting competitor advantage, fortifying positive and impactful brand imagery, or just enhancing reputation, strategic B2B partnerships emerge as a remunerative option when implemented effectively. In Business-to-Business, establishing robust strategic alliances with the partners in...
Joget Named OneOffice Hot Vendor by HFS Research
Joget was chosen by HFS Research for its distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, and impact within the HFS OneOffice framework. Joget Inc, the global open-source no-code/low-code application platform provider, has been recognized as a OneOffice Hot Vendor by leading industry analyst firm HFS Research. The HFS Q3 2022 report named Joget as one of six emerging players from across the globe with the vision and strategy to impact and disrupt the market.
Vajro Wins 2022 Stratus Award for Platform-as-a-Service
Business Intelligence Group gives Vajro cloud leadership honors for no-code platform to convert Shopify stores to mobile apps. Vajro, the mobile app platform that builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for Ecommerce stores, has received the 2022 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group for Top Products and Services of the year. Vajro has been named the winner in the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) category.
Survey Finds 82% of Sellers Increasing Investment in Cloud Marketplace as a Go-to-Market Channel
The 2022 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report found durable cloud budgets help both sellers and buyers in economic uncertainty. Tackle.io, a software company dedicated to helping software providers generate revenue through the clouds, has released its annual 2022 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report showcasing the latest trends and benchmarks related to cloud buying and selling habits.
