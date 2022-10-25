Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow’s North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts. Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company’s strategy across four continents.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO