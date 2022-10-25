Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
salestechstar.com
Truckstop and Bloomberg Intelligence Survey Shows Owner-Operators Facing More Challenging Conditions Ahead
Moderating economic activity and normalizing supply chains have reduced the need for capacity and are driving the outlook for rates and demand lower, leaving higher cost carriers worried about turning a profit in the coming months, according to the latest Bloomberg Intelligence | Truckstop survey of owner operators. “Sentiment among...
salestechstar.com
Kinaxis Named a Leader in Three IDC MarketScape Supply Chain Planning 2022 Reports
Named a Leader in Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning, Supply Chain Supply Planning, and Holistic Supply Chain Planning, by IDC MarketScape. Kinaxis Inc, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, was named a Leader in each of the following IDC MarketScape Supply Chain Planning reports: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning1, Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning2, and Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning3. Kinaxis was previously named a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning4.
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes , a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
salestechstar.com
Magnate Worldwide Acquires Atlantic-Pacific Express, Strengthening its Domestic Expedited Premium Service Offerings
Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlantic-Pacific Express, a leading mission-critical logistics service provider, based in Columbia, South Carolina. Atlantic-Pacific Express is a strategic acquisition, augmenting our organic growth, adding to our TrumpCard domestic-specialty service capabilities, and expanding our industry solutions. Atlantic-Pacific’s presence in the Southeast region, industry expertise, and service capabilities enhances its existing offering, through our ASAP Expediting solutions, also based in Columbia, South Carolina.
salestechstar.com
Front Launches Front Integration Partner Program to Drive Greater Innovation Across Its Technology Ecosystem
Program to enable greater business value for partners and offer customers seamless access to richer portfolio of integrations. Front, a communication hub for building strong customer relationships, launched the Front Integration Partner Program to accelerate innovation and increase value for both partners and customers. With open APIs, Front already enables nearly 100 integrations with software and communication companies, including Salesforce, HubSpot, ClickUp, Aircall, and Dialpad. The Front Integration Partner Program will drive continued growth in integrations by delivering a foundation for a richer technology ecosystem.
salestechstar.com
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
salestechstar.com
Impact Analytics Raises Additional $10M Investment Following Banner Year in Consumer, Retail and Manufacturing
Argentum Expands Investment with AI/ML Innovator to Meet Demand. Impact Analytics, a leading provider of SaaS AI-based solutions for strategic and unified planning for retail, CPG, and supply chain, announced the closing of a $10-million round in growth financing led by Argentum Capital Partners IV, L.P. This funding is in addition to Argentum’s previous led investment of $11 million, secured in February 2021.
salestechstar.com
TDCX named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services SG/MY 2022 report
Achieves leadership position for its Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX capabilities across Singapore and Malaysia. TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group1 (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.
salestechstar.com
Confianz Global Inc. has joined hands with powerhouse Acumatica Cloud ERP
Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Anoop Menon, the founder and CEO of the Confianz said:. “This is a major partnership for us. In the last 14 years, we have been in...
salestechstar.com
Trigo Raises $100M to Scale AI-Powered Frictionless Grocery Retail Platform
Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company building the infrastructure for autonomous retail stores and retail analytics has raised $100 million in a new equity financing round to scale deployment of autonomous urban supermarkets across Europe and the US, enter new geographies, and develop its comprehensive store and inventory management software application suite, StoreOS™.
salestechstar.com
The Indian E-Commerce Logistics Industry Is Expected to Grow by More Than 20% CAGR in the Next Five Years: Makreo Research
India E-commerce Logistics Market Performance and Future Outlook to 2027 By Mode of Transportation (Rail, Road, Air, Sea), By Distribution Channel (Organized and Unorganized), By Geography (A1 Metro Cities, Tier I, Tier 2 and others), By Activity (Transportation and Warehousing), By End User, and By Reverse Logistics Market. Market Overview.
salestechstar.com
Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum
Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. “I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and...
salestechstar.com
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
salestechstar.com
Extensiv Releases Third Annual Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report to Identify Key Logistics Growth, Labor, Capacity, and Technology Trends
Extensiv delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced the results of the Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report. This is the third annual and industry’s only benchmark report focused exclusively on the 3PL warehouse industry. This year’s report highlighted the success 3PLs performing omnichannel fulfillment saw related to order volume and profitability growth as compared to other 3PLs.
salestechstar.com
Lippert Components Leverages Infor Configure Price Quote Solution to Enhance Digital Shopping Experience for Customers
Company introduces new Solera 3D Awning Builder tool powered by Infor CPQ. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert™), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its use of Infor Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to enhance the digital buying experience for dealers and consumers. Lippert anticipates that this will increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction, as well as reduce returns and support calls.
salestechstar.com
Low-code / No-code Veteran and Former IBM, Pega Executive Joins Kissflow as Sr. VP to Lead the Americas Business
Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow’s North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts. Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company’s strategy across four continents.
salestechstar.com
How can Brands and Online Sellers Create Better Omnichannel Shopping Experiences
Modern-day customers are more demanding than ever. They want to have a look at your physical store, purchase by clicking from their social media account, and may want to post a review from their tablet on Twitter. Simply put, the customer wants to stay connected with the brand from all of his devices. And honestly, marketers are struggling with the challenge of coping with this ever-enthusiastic customer.
salestechstar.com
Redstor Adds MSP and Channel Visionary Paul Franks as Strategic Advisor
Migration of Industry Veterans to Company Continues, Spurred by Platform Capabilities, Momentum and Market Dynamics. Redstor, the smart, cloud-first backup platform of choice for MSPs, announced that managed services provider (MSP) and channel visionary, Paul Franks, is now a strategic advisor to the company. Franks, who founded, grew and successfully sold two MSPs, is known for his sales, channel and marketing expertise, which has made him a leading consultant to operators in the space. His addition marks the continuation of industry veterans migrating to Redstor.
salestechstar.com
Service Providers Boost Asian Contact Center Innovation
Outsourced automation, security and analytics capabilities help companies in Singapore and Malaysia meet new customer and workforce needs, ISG Provider Lens report says. Many enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia are responding to changing work modes and consumer preferences by tapping into contact center customer experience services from outside partners, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Comments / 0