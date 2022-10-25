Read full article on original website
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
Cortland woman arrested after drug raid
Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent enters not guilty plea following DWI charges
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson entered a not-guilty plea to his DWI charges after he appeared in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, October 26. The judge also suspended Thomson’s license until further notice. Thomson was put on paid administrative leave after he was arrested for driving drunk twice the legal limit […]
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
Utica man sentenced for attempted murder following 2021 shooting on Miller Street
UTICA, N.Y. – The man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder following a shooting on Miller Street in Utica last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Oneida County Court on Thursday. Jahari Brown shot an 18-year-old woman in the back while firing shots at a house...
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
On the Lookout roundup: What crimes do you need to be aware of in our area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Catalytic Converter Thefts According to the Manlius Police Department, they have been seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts or attempted thefts. Between September 7 – October 13, […]
TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge
OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
Mannsville man pleads guilty in fatal crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Mannsville man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash that happened in 2021. Garrett Fuller pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to leaving the scene of an accident. On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Fuller struck a...
16-year-old was driving illegally in deadly motorcycle crash in Salina
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The name has been released from the deadly motorcycle/car crash that happened at the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and Factory Ave. in the Town of Salina Monday night, just before 8 p.m. on October 24, according to New York State Police. 16-year-old Angelo D. Mannino of Syracuse was driving a 2019 […]
Teenage Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light, Police say
A teenaged motorcyclist was killed after a violent crash in Salina after it is believed he ran a red light. That is according to investigators with New York State Police who say the Monday night crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. near Lemoyne Ave and Factory Ave. Troopers believe the motorcycle operator, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino was headed South on Lemoyne Ave and passed a red light before colliding with a sedan headed westbound on Factory Ave.
