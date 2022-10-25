ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

flackbroadcasting.com

North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP

DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent enters not guilty plea following DWI charges

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson entered a not-guilty plea to his DWI charges after he appeared in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, October 26. The judge also suspended Thomson’s license until further notice. Thomson was put on paid administrative leave after he was arrested for driving drunk twice the legal limit […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers

WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge

OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
OLD FORGE, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police

UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Mannsville man pleads guilty in fatal crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Mannsville man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash that happened in 2021. Garrett Fuller pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to leaving the scene of an accident. On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Fuller struck a...
MANNSVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Teenage Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light, Police say

A teenaged motorcyclist was killed after a violent crash in Salina after it is believed he ran a red light. That is according to investigators with New York State Police who say the Monday night crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. near Lemoyne Ave and Factory Ave. Troopers believe the motorcycle operator, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino was headed South on Lemoyne Ave and passed a red light before colliding with a sedan headed westbound on Factory Ave.
SYRACUSE, NY

