Xeeva Wins The “Outstanding Procurement Solution Provider” Award At The 7th Edition of ISM INDIA Forum & Awards 2022

TDCX named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services SG/MY 2022 report
Achieves leadership position for its Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX capabilities across Singapore and Malaysia. TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group1 (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
Low-code / No-code Veteran and Former IBM, Pega Executive Joins Kissflow as Sr. VP to Lead the Americas Business
Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow’s North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts. Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company’s strategy across four continents.
Conversica Unveils Powerfully Human AI Capabilities That Transform Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success Teams and Make Bots Obsolete
New Generation Revenue Digital Assistants™ Feature Major Advancements Built to Uniquely Fuel Revenue Growth; Scale Conversational Engagement with Real-Life, Two-Way Interactions. Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today unveils the most humanlike AI advancements available to its Conversational AI platform. The new...
E-Core Achieves Application Development Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage
Designation Puts e-Core Among Expert Cloud App Developers Worldwide. e-Core, a leading solutions provider for cloud applications modernization, digital product development, and agile transformation, achieved the Application Development Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Becoming a Google Cloud Specialization Partner is the highest technical designation a partner can...
Confianz Global Inc. has joined hands with powerhouse Acumatica Cloud ERP
Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Anoop Menon, the founder and CEO of the Confianz said:. “This is a major partnership for us. In the last 14 years, we have been in...
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore More Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution. SaleYee dropshipping announces a new partnership with EKM to support an accessible and inclusive dropshipping solution for UK-based distributors. Through the partnership between SaleYee dropshipping platform and EKM online shop provider, the two dropshipping professions will bring their omnibus resources and expertise to the eCommerce business.
LogicSource’s OneMarket Technology Recognized by Spend Matters’ ’50 Providers to Watch’ List for Second Consecutive Year
LogicSource, the leading provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, today announced its inclusion for the second consecutive year on Spend Matters’ 2022 50 Providers to Watch list. The list recognizes the fastest-rising technology providers in the procurement and supply chain market based on months of extensive research, customer references and data-driven methodology.
Census’s Allie Beazell Named 2022 dbt Community Champion
Census director of developer marketing recognized for her contribution to analytics engineering and data practitioner community. Census, the first and leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced that Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing for Census, has received an award as a 2022 dbt Community Champion from dbt Labs. The dbt Community Champions were named during the dbt Partner Awards presented at Coalesce, dbt Labs’ flagship industry event held October 17-21 in New Orleans, La., London, England, and Sydney, Australia, as well as virtually around the world.
Cleveland company uses tech to connect truck drivers to those looking to hire
The tightening labor market has created a unique opportunity for growth for Cleveland-based Drive My Way, which aims to use tech to better connect qualified truck drivers with their ideal positions.
Camelot 3PL Software Recognized in Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers of 2022
Editors Award Camelot 3PL Software for Leadership in Providing Solutions for Today’s Fast-Changing 3PL Industry. For the past 24 years, Inbound Logistics editors have selected 100 logistics technology companies that enable logistics and supply chain excellence. Camelot 3PL Software was recognized by Inbound Logistics for leading the way in 2022 and positioning enterprises for the years ahead. Camelot excels at providing solutions that drive supply chain excellence and answer IL readers’ need for simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Camelot for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence.
Consistently The Best! Informer Is Top Ranked in Business Intelligence for a Third Straight Year
Informer , the leader in business intelligence, scored an amazing 35 top rankings and was #1 for the third straight year for price to value, customer satisfaction, and ease of use in the BI & Analytics Survey 23. The BI & Analytics 23 report is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end-users. In total, over 1,900 business intelligence users evaluated 24 products across 34 criteria.
Magnate Worldwide Acquires Atlantic-Pacific Express, Strengthening its Domestic Expedited Premium Service Offerings
Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlantic-Pacific Express, a leading mission-critical logistics service provider, based in Columbia, South Carolina. Atlantic-Pacific Express is a strategic acquisition, augmenting our organic growth, adding to our TrumpCard domestic-specialty service capabilities, and expanding our industry solutions. Atlantic-Pacific’s presence in the Southeast region, industry expertise, and service capabilities enhances its existing offering, through our ASAP Expediting solutions, also based in Columbia, South Carolina.
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
Vajro Wins 2022 Stratus Award for Platform-as-a-Service
Business Intelligence Group gives Vajro cloud leadership honors for no-code platform to convert Shopify stores to mobile apps. Vajro, the mobile app platform that builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for Ecommerce stores, has received the 2022 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group for Top Products and Services of the year. Vajro has been named the winner in the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) category.
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes , a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
Service Providers Boost Asian Contact Center Innovation
Outsourced automation, security and analytics capabilities help companies in Singapore and Malaysia meet new customer and workforce needs, ISG Provider Lens report says. Many enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia are responding to changing work modes and consumer preferences by tapping into contact center customer experience services from outside partners, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
impact.com Launches New Global Agency Partner Program, Helping Agency Partners Grow, Drive More Value for Customers
Program gives impact.com agency partners access to dozens of new benefits including business referrals, certification courses and more. impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced the launch of its new Agency Partner Program, a global program offering dozens of benefits designed to deepen the company’s relationship with its most valued agency partners. The program will provide agencies with referral opportunities, certification courses offering training on the industry, co-marketing resources, technology benefits including a free impact.com account, and more designed to help agency partners grow and drive increased value for mutual customers and the industry at large.
The Asigo System Reviews Announced on Online COSMOS and Explained Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz Profitable eService Business Model
The Asigo System is a new online course that teaches entrepreneurs how to start and grow their own profitable eService business. Online COSMOS expert Rekhilesh Adiyeri did an honest asigo system review of successful entrepreneurs Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz coaching program and system. The Asigo System covers all aspects of starting and running an online service business, from choosing the right services to setting up a website to marketing your business.
