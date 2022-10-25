NTT DATA Receives SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management

Read full article on original website
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
impact.com Launches New Global Agency Partner Program, Helping Agency Partners Grow, Drive More Value for Customers
Program gives impact.com agency partners access to dozens of new benefits including business referrals, certification courses and more. impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced the launch of its new Agency Partner Program, a global program offering dozens of benefits designed to deepen the company’s relationship with its most valued agency partners. The program will provide agencies with referral opportunities, certification courses offering training on the industry, co-marketing resources, technology benefits including a free impact.com account, and more designed to help agency partners grow and drive increased value for mutual customers and the industry at large.
DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with Dynatrace, Accelerating Business Transformation for Customers
DXC Platform X™ enables the world’s leading organizations to modernize and transform their business by proactively preventing and auto-resolving issues to enable the silent running of mission-critical systems. DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced an expanded partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which...
ServiceMax Wins 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award for Customer Success
ServiceMax Named an Overall SaaS Award Winner in the Collaboration & Productivity Category. ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management software, announced today that it has been selected as the Overall SaaS Award winner in the Collaboration & Productivity category of the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards. The APPEALIE SaaS...
CodeSignal Strengthens Customer Success with New Skills Evaluations Frameworks, Product Enhancements and Team Growth
CodeSignal, the leading technical interview and assessment platform, announced continued momentum in 2022 with new product enhancements, increasing the number of assessments and interviews completed by more than 5X compared to previous years, and doubling employee headcount. Progressive Questions: More Accurate Signal of Candidate Skills. CodeSignal customers can now better...
Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum
Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. “I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and...
TDCX named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services SG/MY 2022 report
Achieves leadership position for its Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX capabilities across Singapore and Malaysia. TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group1 (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.
Front Launches Front Integration Partner Program to Drive Greater Innovation Across Its Technology Ecosystem
Program to enable greater business value for partners and offer customers seamless access to richer portfolio of integrations. Front, a communication hub for building strong customer relationships, launched the Front Integration Partner Program to accelerate innovation and increase value for both partners and customers. With open APIs, Front already enables nearly 100 integrations with software and communication companies, including Salesforce, HubSpot, ClickUp, Aircall, and Dialpad. The Front Integration Partner Program will drive continued growth in integrations by delivering a foundation for a richer technology ecosystem.
Avaya Named A ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) for 5th Consecutive Year
Avaya Sets a High Bar for Integrated UC&C Capabilities That Deliver the Experiences Customers and Employees Demand. Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced it has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration UC&C, 2022. The evaluation was based on completeness of strategy and performance. Avaya’s all-in-one solution for seamless communications and integration with other business apps enables businesses to take customer and employee experiences to a new level.
Low-code / No-code Veteran and Former IBM, Pega Executive Joins Kissflow as Sr. VP to Lead the Americas Business
Aali Qureshi to spearhead Kissflow’s North America and Latin America business in an ongoing effort to support expansion into global enterprise accounts. Kissflow, provider of a unified low-code and no-code work platform, announced that Aali Qureshi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He is a veteran in the low-code, no-code paradigm and brings nearly 15 years of experience. Most recently he served as Vice President at Bizagi where he was responsible for executing the company’s strategy across four continents.
CallTower Attains Microsoft’s Solutions Partner Designation
CallTower aligns commitment to customer success with Solutions Partner for Modern Work Designation. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, has attained the Certified Solutions Partner designation within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. As one of the first Microsoft Partners to attain...
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
CloudZero Founder And CTO Erik Peterson Joins AWS Ambassador Partner Program
AWS Ambassador Partner Program recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the AWS community. CloudZero founder and CTO Erik Peterson has been named as a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ambassador Partner Program. This distinction is for AWS Partner Network (APN) members that are technical experts in various domains as evidenced by obtaining AWS certifications and sharing this knowledge via blogs, white papers, presentations, and open-source projects. AWS announced Peterson as one of its recent inductees.
BlackBerry Expands ISV Marketplace with New Partner Solutions
Strategic partnerships with independent software vendors deliver new tools to help businesses drive productivity and strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry Marketplace for Enterprise Software. ISV partners with...
79% of B2B Companies Neglect Customer Success Enablement, Despite Increased Focus on Customer Retention During Economic Slowdown
Future of Revenue Enablement 2022 Benchmark Report highlights shortcomings of traditional sales enablement leading to only 52% quota attainment. Mediafly, the leading Revenue Enablement platform, and RevOps Squared, a SaaS benchmark firm, today unveiled findings showing that while 58% of organizations have a Sales Enablement presence, only 21% include Customer Success in their strategy and just 10% extend support to Marketing teams. As companies face increasing pressure to retain customers and grow in this challenging economic environment, there is a significant opportunity to expand enablement to complete revenue teams, improving customer experience across every touchpoint, from research to onboarding, support to expansion.
How Partner Networks are Impactful for Business
When it comes to leveraging a business and boosting their presence in new domains and markets, presenting competitor advantage, fortifying positive and impactful brand imagery, or just enhancing reputation, strategic B2B partnerships emerge as a remunerative option when implemented effectively. In Business-to-Business, establishing robust strategic alliances with the partners in...
Uniphore Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
Brings powerful conversational AI and automation capabilities for seamless customer experience to Amazon Web Services customers. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
Camelot 3PL Software Recognized in Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers of 2022
Editors Award Camelot 3PL Software for Leadership in Providing Solutions for Today’s Fast-Changing 3PL Industry. For the past 24 years, Inbound Logistics editors have selected 100 logistics technology companies that enable logistics and supply chain excellence. Camelot 3PL Software was recognized by Inbound Logistics for leading the way in 2022 and positioning enterprises for the years ahead. Camelot excels at providing solutions that drive supply chain excellence and answer IL readers’ need for simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Camelot for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence.
