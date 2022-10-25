Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
How can Brands and Online Sellers Create Better Omnichannel Shopping Experiences
Modern-day customers are more demanding than ever. They want to have a look at your physical store, purchase by clicking from their social media account, and may want to post a review from their tablet on Twitter. Simply put, the customer wants to stay connected with the brand from all of his devices. And honestly, marketers are struggling with the challenge of coping with this ever-enthusiastic customer.
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
Should You Drive your B2B Sales Process with Augmented Reality?
Customer trends have evolved over the last few years, the Coronavirus pandemic turned out to be a major driving factor in all of this. With newer types of digital tools and technologies enabling brands to completely change how they interact with their prospects and customers, the onus now lies on customer facing leaders like marketing and sales heads to understand more on what they can do better using newer tech advances to drive better brand ROI and eventual growth.
November Webinar Features iQor’s Best Practices to Enhance CX Through Digital Automation
IQor Leaders Explain How to Boost Performance Using the NICE Automation Platform. iQor will share best practices to enhance employee performance and the customer experience through digital automation in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) and sponsored by NICE. The free virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Company launches a series of automated procurement features including advanced documentation and data routing, 3-way PO matching, and custom tagging of additional stakeholders. Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management...
Spend Matters Names Interos to List of Procurement Providers To Watch
Leading global B2B network cites Interos’ 350 million entity database and industry-first visual knowledge graph as differentiators in monitoring and managing global supply chain risk at scale. Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, today announced Spend Matters has named the company...
CreatorCart Released First Public Beta To Give Brands And Creators A New Revenue Channel
Available on Shopify, new social selling tool delivers authenticity, connection, and a faster sale. CreatorCart, a creator-focused social commerce solution extends the engagement between brands and customers through SMS marketing, announced it is now available for public beta use by brands, influencers, and creators. The private beta version of CreatorCart has already helped reveal the purchasing power of personal brands of all sizes within the creator economy. Current beta users receive never-before-seen insights, the opportunity to segment and further engage their core followers, and build lasting relationships from social media. With CreatorCart, brands experience 10x more purchases, less abandoned carts and effective long term influencer partnerships.
Cymbio Launches “Cymbio Finance”, Offering Next Day Payouts and Automated Fin-ops for Brands’ Multi-Channel Sales
The new service ensures Cymbio’s customers get fast access to cash for their multichannel sales, and eliminates fin-ops overhead of drop ship and marketplace operations. Cymbio, the all-in-one digital sales growth platform for brands, announced today the launch of “Cymbio Finance,” automating payment collection, reconciliation, and streamlining cash flow for multichannel drop ship and marketplace sales, enabling brands to get paid instantly for the products they sell online. These new offerings are being released 6 months after PayPal invested in Cymbio.
Camelot 3PL Software Recognized in Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers of 2022
Editors Award Camelot 3PL Software for Leadership in Providing Solutions for Today’s Fast-Changing 3PL Industry. For the past 24 years, Inbound Logistics editors have selected 100 logistics technology companies that enable logistics and supply chain excellence. Camelot 3PL Software was recognized by Inbound Logistics for leading the way in 2022 and positioning enterprises for the years ahead. Camelot excels at providing solutions that drive supply chain excellence and answer IL readers’ need for simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Camelot for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence.
The Asigo System Reviews Announced on Online COSMOS and Explained Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz Profitable eService Business Model
The Asigo System is a new online course that teaches entrepreneurs how to start and grow their own profitable eService business. Online COSMOS expert Rekhilesh Adiyeri did an honest asigo system review of successful entrepreneurs Chris Munch and Jay Cruiz coaching program and system. The Asigo System covers all aspects of starting and running an online service business, from choosing the right services to setting up a website to marketing your business.
Confianz Global Inc. has joined hands with powerhouse Acumatica Cloud ERP
Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica. Anoop Menon, the founder and CEO of the Confianz said:. “This is a major partnership for us. In the last 14 years, we have been in...
Vajro Wins 2022 Stratus Award for Platform-as-a-Service
Business Intelligence Group gives Vajro cloud leadership honors for no-code platform to convert Shopify stores to mobile apps. Vajro, the mobile app platform that builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for Ecommerce stores, has received the 2022 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group for Top Products and Services of the year. Vajro has been named the winner in the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) category.
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore More Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution. SaleYee dropshipping announces a new partnership with EKM to support an accessible and inclusive dropshipping solution for UK-based distributors. Through the partnership between SaleYee dropshipping platform and EKM online shop provider, the two dropshipping professions will bring their omnibus resources and expertise to the eCommerce business.
Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum
Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. “I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and...
Lippert Components Leverages Infor Configure Price Quote Solution to Enhance Digital Shopping Experience for Customers
Company introduces new Solera 3D Awning Builder tool powered by Infor CPQ. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert™), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its use of Infor Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to enhance the digital buying experience for dealers and consumers. Lippert anticipates that this will increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction, as well as reduce returns and support calls.
How Partner Networks are Impactful for Business
When it comes to leveraging a business and boosting their presence in new domains and markets, presenting competitor advantage, fortifying positive and impactful brand imagery, or just enhancing reputation, strategic B2B partnerships emerge as a remunerative option when implemented effectively. In Business-to-Business, establishing robust strategic alliances with the partners in...
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes , a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
BlackBerry Expands ISV Marketplace with New Partner Solutions
Strategic partnerships with independent software vendors deliver new tools to help businesses drive productivity and strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry Marketplace for Enterprise Software. ISV partners with...
